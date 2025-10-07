M15 breakout

📈 15:30 Breakout Indicator
The 15:30 Breakout Indicator is designed to accurately identify breakout points generated by the 15:30 candle (New York session open) — one of the most volatile and high-volume moments in the market.

It automatically analyzes the 15:30 candle on both M15 and M5 timeframes, drawing the high and low levels as dynamic breakout zones. Once price breaks these levels, the indicator highlights potential trade opportunities driven by the volatility expansion typical of this time window.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of the 15:30 breakout candle

  • Dynamic breakout levels on M15 and M5

  • Multi-timeframe support

  • Clear visual signals for long and short setups

  • Ideal for XAU/USD, indices, and forex intraday trading

💡 Perfect for traders who operate during the New York session and want to capture precise directional moves right from the breakout phase.


