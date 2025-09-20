Order Manager PRO MT5

Overview

Order Manager PRO MT5 is a comprehensive trading tool designed to streamline order management and risk control in MetaTrader 5. It provides visual order placement with drag-and-drop interfaces, advanced risk management, and automated partial profit-taking capabilities.

Key Features

Visual Order Management

  • Interactive Trading Bars: Drag-and-drop BUY/SELL bars that follow price movements or can be positioned manually
  • Visual SL/TP Positioning: Real-time adjustment of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with instant P&L calculations
  • One-Click Order Modification: Click on any existing order/position line to modify it visually
  • Order Confirmation: Optional confirmation dialogs for order execution

Risk Management Panel

The configurable risk panel includes:

Position Sizing Options:

  • Risk % Mode: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage risk
  • Fixed Lot Mode: Uses predetermined lot sizes
  • Editable Values: Real-time adjustment of risk percentage (0.1% - 10%) or lot size

Advanced Take Profit System:

  • TP2 Toggle: Enable dual take-profit system (TP1 + TP2)
  • TP1 Configuration:
    • LOT Mode: Close specific lot amount at TP1
    • PERCENT Mode: Close percentage of position at TP1
    • Customizable values for each mode

Break Even Management:

  • BE Toggle: Enable automatic break-even functionality
  • BE Trigger Options:
    • "After TP1": Move SL to break-even after TP1 execution
    • "After Points": Move SL to break-even after specified point movement
  • Configurable Points: Set custom break-even trigger distance

One-Click Partial Close:

  • Mode Selection: Choose between LOT or PERCENT closing
  • Flexible Values: Close 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% or specific lot amounts
  • Real-time P&L Preview: Shows estimated profit/loss before execution
  • Multi-Position Support: Closes portions of all positions on current symbol

Chart Customization

Complete chart theme control:

  • Color Schemes: Background, foreground, grid, and candlestick colors
  • Line Visibility: Toggle ASK line, grid, and volume display
  • Chart Behavior: Auto-scroll and chart shift options
  • Order Line Colors: Custom colors for entry lines

Real-Time Information Display

  • P&L Tracking: Live profit/loss display for current symbol positions
  • Candle Countdown: Time remaining until next candle
  • Magnetic Position: P&L display follows BID line automatically
  • Multi-Currency Support: Automatic currency symbol detection

Advanced Position Management

  • TP1 Monitoring: Automatic partial closing at first take-profit level
  • Volume Recalculation: Smart adjustment of TP1 amounts after partial closes
  • Persistent Lines: TP1 levels remain visible on chart until executed
  • Magic Number Control: Option to manage all orders or only EA-generated ones

Benefits

Risk Control

  • Prevents overleveraging through percentage-based position sizing
  • Visual feedback shows exact risk/reward before order placement
  • Automatic break-even protection preserves capital

Trading Efficiency

  • Reduces order placement time with visual interfaces
  • Eliminates calculation errors in position sizing
  • Streamlines partial profit-taking process

Customization

  • Adapts to any trading style with flexible configurations
  • Personalizable visual themes for better chart readability
  • Scalable from manual trading to semi-automated strategies

Professional Features

  • Handles complex multi-TP strategies automatically
  • Maintains position integrity during partial closes
  • Comprehensive order modification capabilities


The Order Manager PRO MT5 does not work in startegyTester!
The Order Manager PRO MT5 is compatible exclusively with Windows MT5!


This is my first release!

Don't be harsh on me, there's still room for improvement. Let me know what you think.


