EMA Scalper V2

Overview

EMA Scalper is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This tool helps traders identify potential trading signals based on the crossover between price and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA), combined with a dynamic price channel.

The indicator is suitable for scalpers or day traders and works across various timeframes and financial instruments.

How It Works

The indicator's logic is based on two main components:

EMA Crossover: The core signal is generated when the closing price of a candle crosses above or below the EMA line. This suggests a potential change in the short-term price trend. Price Channel: The indicator plots a channel created by the highest and lowest prices over a specific period (8 candles by default). This channel acts as a dynamic support and resistance zone, giving traders an intuitive view of recent price action.

On-Chart Components

When applied to a chart, the indicator displays:

EMA Line (Blue): The central line used as a baseline for calculating price crossovers.

Resistance Line (Red): The highest closing price over the last N periods.

Support Line (Green): The lowest closing price over the last N periods.

Up Arrow (Green): Appears below a candle when its price crosses above the EMA.

Appears below a candle when its price crosses above the EMA. Down Arrow (Red): Appears above a candle when its price crosses below the EMA.

How to Interpret The Indicator's Visuals

The indicator's arrows should be used as analytical tools to supplement your own analysis. They are not direct trading recommendations.

Upward Arrow (Green)

What it shows: A green arrow appears below a candle when its closing price crosses above the EMA line.

Analytical Interpretation: This event highlights a potential shift in short-term momentum to the upside. It suggests that recent price action is stronger than the established average.

Downward Arrow (Red)

What it shows: A red arrow appears above a candle when its closing price crosses below the EMA line.

Analytical Interpretation: This event highlights a potential shift in short-term momentum to the downside. It suggests that recent price action is weaker than the established average.

Important Note: All technical signals should be evaluated within the context of the broader market trend and combined with other analysis methods for confirmation.

Indicator Settings

The indicator provides flexible settings to suit individual trading styles. Parameter names are kept in English as required by the MQL5 Market.

EMA Settings

EmaPeriod (Default: 20): The period for the EMA. A smaller value makes the EMA more sensitive to price, while a larger value makes it smoother.

AppliedPrice (Default: PRICE_CLOSE): The price type used for the EMA calculation (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).

Channel Settings

ChannelPeriod (Default: 8): The number of candles used to determine the highest and lowest price for the channel.

Alert Settings

EnableAlerts (Default: true): Enables or disables pop-up alerts for new technical events.

BuyAlertMessage (Default: "TUX Scalper: Price crossed above EMA"): The text content for the upward crossover alert.

SellAlertMessage (Default: "TUX Scalper: Price crossed below EMA"): The text content for the downward crossover alert.

Disclaimer

This technical indicator is an analysis tool and should only be used to support your trading decisions. It is not an automated trading system or investment advice.

All forms of financial trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The trader is solely responsible for their investment decisions. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading.