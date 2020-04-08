Trader Indicator





The TraderProfit7TopDown is a sophisticated multi-confirmation technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to generate high-probability trading signals by synthesizing data from price action, momentum, and market volume. Its core philosophy is to filter out market noise and false breakouts by requiring a confluence of four distinct analytical factors before presenting a signal, making it a robust tool for trend-following strategies.





The indicator's logic is built upon a layered approach. First, it establishes the **primary trend direction** using a 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A bullish bias is only considered if the price is above this Trend EMA, and a bearish bias if below. This ensures all potential signals are aligned with the broader market momentum, a fundamental principle of trend trading.





Second, it identifies **entry triggers** through the interaction of two faster EMAs (default periods 3 and 8). A bullish crossover of the fast EMA above the slow EMA initiates a buy signal, while the opposite crossover initiates a sell signal. This provides a timely entry point in the direction of the established trend.





Third, it incorporates a **momentum oscillator** for confirmation. A 5-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) must cross above the 50 midline for a buy signal or below it for a sell signal, concurrently with the EMA crossover. This vital layer ensures that momentum is strengthening in the direction of the trade, adding a powerful filter against weak, choppy movements.





Finally, and most uniquely, it integrates a **volume spike** filter. The current bar's volume must exceed the 20-period average volume by a user-defined multiplier (default 1.5x). This is a critical component, as significant volume confirms that the price movement is supported by substantial market participation, lending credibility to the signal and helping to distinguish genuine breakouts from false ones.





When all these conditions—trend alignment, EMA crossover, RSI confirmation, and volume spike—converge on a closed bar, the indicator plots a distinct arrow on the chart (lime-colored buy arrows below price, red sell arrows above price). It also features an integrated alert system to notify the trader of new signals in real time. By demanding this rigorous confluence, the TraderProfit7TopDown indicator aims to provide traders with a systematic, disciplined, and high-quality method for identifying and entering strong trending moves.