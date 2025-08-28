GEN Core X EA

5

GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes

GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid.

Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads.

Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale, no Grid.

  • Dual Strategy System: Choose between the stable STRATEGY_LOW mode or the dynamic and adaptive MODE_COREX.

  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies key price levels to open trades with high probability.

  • Automated Risk Management: Lot size is calculated based on account balance and your defined risk level.

  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk when the market moves in your favor.

  • Activity Filter: Built-in filter ensures the EA only executes breakout signals during the most valid market sessions.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 (the EA internally manages both M10 and M15 data)

  • Minimum Capital: $50+

  • Settings: Switch to MODE_COREX for fully adaptive trading.

  • Broker Selection: Choose brokers with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage. ECN brokers are preferred.

  • VPS Usage: For best performance, run GEN Core X on a VPS to ensure 24/7 operation with minimal latency.

Why Choose GEN Core X?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

  • Ease of Use: Simply attach it to the chart, select your trading mode, and let the EA do the work.

This EA is ideal for traders looking for a safe and automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and intelligent stop loss/take profit levels.

Start Today

Trade efficiently with GEN Core X! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messages.

Avis
raja5655
887
raja5655 2025.09.07 22:08 
 

Very good support from the author, who is in the process of developing the expert and it is expected that he will be able to do that. The idea is very good, which is the penetration system. I wish him success and guidance.

Plus de l'auteur
EMA high level indicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL)   Developer: eggii77 General Description GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter ( SuperTrend ). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX). Its stand
FREE
Supertrend IndicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
SUPERTREND INDICATOR MT5   Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SmartTrend Signal is a comprehensive technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), focused on trend identification and automated risk management. It utilizes a refined SuperTrend -based algorithm powered by the Average True Range (ATR) to determine the primary trend direction. What sets this indicator apart is its integrated trade management features displayed directly on the chart, including visual placement of Stop Loss (SL)
FREE
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Indicateurs
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Experts
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
GEN Mjolnir Edge
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Mjolnir Edge Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Mjolnir Edge is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed for a breakout strategy. This EA intelligently identifies periods of market consolidation (sideways movement) using a combination of the Moving Average and ATR indicators. Once a consolidation zone is detected and confirmed, the EA automatically places pending orders (a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop) to capture the strong price movement when the market breaks out of this consolidation p
FREE
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading. Features GEN Sniper Entry: Identifies divergence signals using RSI and ATR, with automatic ma
GEN Shadow Moon
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Shadow Moon Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature. Features Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
FREE
GEN Core X
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
GEN Core X Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Core X is an advanced multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that acts as an all-in-one control hub for multiple technical analysis strategies. Designed with an interactive on-chart dashboard, this indicator combines four main analytical tools that can be independently enabled, disabled, and configured. This allows traders to monitor a wide range of market signals, from market structure analysis to complex divergence signals, all from one pl
GEN Vextrum
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN VEXTRUM EA – First Release! As a token of appreciation for early users, GEN VEXTRUM EA is launched at a special price of only $39 for the first 3 buyers only! Not only that – the first 5 buyers will also receive 1 premium indicator file for FREE – GEN RSI Hunter to enhance your trading strategy. After the initial 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to $69 . Don’t miss this rare opportunity! GEN VEXTRUM EA | Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor GEN VEXTRUM EA represents a new genera
Trend Line GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description Trend Line GEN adalah indikator yang secara otomatis menggambar trendline berdasarkan titik-titik swing penting (highs dan lows) pada chart. Garis-garis ini berfungsi sebagai support dan resistance dinamis untuk membantu pengambilan keputusan trading. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection: Mengidentifikasi pivot high dan pivot low secara otomatis. Flexible Slope Calculation: Pilihan metode perhitungan ke
FREE
Tribox Signal GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: TRIBOX SIGNAL GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TRIBOX SIGNAL is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss
