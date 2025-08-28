GEN Core X EA

5

GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes

GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid.

Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads.

Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale, no Grid.

  • Dual Strategy System: Choose between the stable STRATEGY_LOW mode or the dynamic and adaptive MODE_COREX.

  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies key price levels to open trades with high probability.

  • Automated Risk Management: Lot size is calculated based on account balance and your defined risk level.

  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk when the market moves in your favor.

  • Activity Filter: Built-in filter ensures the EA only executes breakout signals during the most valid market sessions.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 (the EA internally manages both M10 and M15 data)

  • Minimum Capital: $50+

  • Settings: Switch to MODE_COREX for fully adaptive trading.

  • Broker Selection: Choose brokers with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage. ECN brokers are preferred.

  • VPS Usage: For best performance, run GEN Core X on a VPS to ensure 24/7 operation with minimal latency.

Why Choose GEN Core X?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

  • Ease of Use: Simply attach it to the chart, select your trading mode, and let the EA do the work.

This EA is ideal for traders looking for a safe and automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and intelligent stop loss/take profit levels.

Start Today

Trade efficiently with GEN Core X! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messages.

评分 1
raja5655
887
raja5655 2025.09.07 22:08 
 

Very good support from the author, who is in the process of developing the expert and it is expected that he will be able to do that. The idea is very good, which is the penetration system. I wish him success and guidance.

