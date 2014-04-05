Accurate Buy Sell System


Accurate Buy Sell System is a clean and reliable swing-based indicator designed to identify trend reversals and entry zones with high precision.

The algorithm follows the original “Accurate Swing Trading System” concept from TradingView (by ceyhun) and has been fully re-engineered for MetaTrader 5.

✅ 1:1 match with TradingView behavior
✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✅ Clean non-repainting signals when used after candle close
✅ Visual BUY/SELL arrows + colored dynamic trendline
✅ Popup alerts and push notifications included

The system uses adaptive high/low swing logic to track trend reversals dynamically — perfect for both manual traders and those who prefer clean chart signals.

💡 Recommended use:

  • Wait for the signal bar to close before entering a trade.

  • Combine with basic trend filters or EMA for best results.

📈 Suitable for scalping, swing, or day trading on any instrument — Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto.


🇮🇩 Deskripsi Bahasa Indonesia:

Accurate Buy Sell System adalah indikator berbasis swing yang dirancang untuk mendeteksi pembalikan arah (reversal) dan titik masuk (entry) dengan akurasi tinggi.

Algoritma ini mengadaptasi konsep asli “Accurate Swing Trading System” dari TradingView (oleh ceyhun), dan kini sepenuhnya dioptimalkan untuk MetaTrader 5.

✅ Akurat dan identik 1:1 dengan versi TradingView
✅ Bekerja di semua simbol dan timeframe
✅ Tidak repaint (selama entry dilakukan setelah candle close)
✅ Tersedia panah BUY/SELL + garis tren dinamis berwarna
✅ Lengkap dengan popup alert dan push notification

Sistem ini menggunakan logika swing high/low adaptif untuk melacak perubahan tren secara real-time — cocok untuk trader manual yang ingin sinyal bersih dan jelas.

💡 Tips penggunaan:

  • Tunggu hingga candle sinyal close sebelum entry.

  • Bisa dikombinasikan dengan EMA atau indikator trend lain.

📊 Cocok untuk scalping, swing, maupun day trading pada Forex, Gold, Indeks, dan Crypto.


