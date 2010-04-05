Developed by smart2trader.com



The Didi Index Nuvem Indicator is an indicator based on the original Didi Aguiar (Didi Index) indicator, featuring two visualization methods for the moving averages: as a cloud or as lines (original).

This customization offers a new way to visualize the moving average crossovers in the Didi Index indicator.

About the Didi Index Indicator

The Didi Index Indicator, created by Brazilian trader Didi Aguiar, is a technical analysis tool based on the crossover of three exponential moving averages (3, 8, and 20 periods).

It is widely used in day trading, swing trading, stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies, helping to identify entry and exit points in the market. A buy signal occurs when the short moving average crosses the long one upward, while a sell signal happens in the opposite movement.

Simple, visual, and efficient, the Didi Index has become popular in Brazil for its clarity in identifying trends. For better results, it is recommended to combine the indicator with other filters, such as RSI, MACD, or support and resistance levels, to reduce false signals and increase accuracy.

Didi Index Nuvem Indicator Buffers