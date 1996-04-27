Aegis Account Protector and Risk Manager
- Utilitaires
- arvadis GmbH
- Version: 2.15
- Activations: 10
AEGIS Account and Drawdown Protector
AEGIS is an EA for MT5 that protects your trading account from large losses. It monitors equity in real time and closes all positions instantly when user-defined limits are reached. Limits can be set as percentage or fixed currency.
AEGIS also includes daily drawdown and daily loss protection with automatic reset at a chosen timezone. This is especially useful for prop firm traders where the daily cycle follows broker server time.
Additional protection mechanisms ensure no trades bypass the stop event. AEGIS can block new orders, close charts, or continuously monitor for new positions and close them immediately. This prevents other EAs or manual actions from re-opening trades after limits are hit.
Alerts are available via sound, popup, chart, log, or MT5 mobile notifications. All actions are logged. AEGIS does not place trades — it only protects your account.
Setup
-
Install the EA in MT5.
-
Attach it to any chart.
-
Configure your drawdown and daily limits.
-
Enable AutoTrading.
-
In MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest, add: https://worldtimeserver.com
This is required for accurate daily reset synchronization.
AEGIS then works automatically.
For full parameter documentation and detailed use cases, see the blog.