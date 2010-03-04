Raptor Bot

Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System

Product Description

Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls.

This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for both experienced traders and those learning automated trading strategies.

Key Features

Multi-Asset Compatibility: Functions across forex pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD and commodities including XAUUSD, BTCUSD Scalping Design: Structured for short-term trades on lower timeframes Risk Management: Includes daily limits, circuit breakers, and position sizing controls
ML Component: Optional filtering for signal validation Testing Status: Completed MT5 Marketplace automated testing across multiple symbols and timeframes User Setup: Parameter configuration with documentation and support

System Overview

Testing Background

Raptor EA has completed the MT5 Marketplace validation process. This process involves automated testing across multiple symbols, timeframes, and market conditions. The validation process tests whether the EA can function in various market scenarios.

Risk Management Features

The system includes several risk management components designed to protect trading capital:

  • Circuit breaker system that pauses trading after consecutive losses
  • Daily loss limits that halt trading when reached
  • Position sizing based on account equity
  • Breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms
  • Spread and news filters to avoid certain market conditions

System Transparency

The EA provides information about its methodology. Users can review how trading decisions are made, adjust parameters based on their preferences, and observe the system's approach to market analysis.

Trading Methodology

Core Approach

Raptor EA uses a methodology that combines momentum analysis with volatility assessment to identify entry signals. The system adapts to current market conditions using:

  • Real-time momentum analysis through RSI indicators
  • Volatility measurement using Average True Range (ATR)
  • Optional machine learning validation for signal confirmation
  • Risk adjustment based on current market conditions

Operation Process

The EA monitors the chosen timeframe and enters positions when confirmation criteria are met. The process includes:

  1. Market Scanning: Analyzes price action and volatility
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies potential entry opportunities using technical indicators
  3. ML Validation: Optional layer validates signals
  4. Risk Assessment: Calculates position size and stop levels
  5. Trade Execution: Places orders when criteria are satisfied
  6. Trade Management: Manages exits through targets, trailing stops, or protective measures

System Design Features

The EA addresses common trading challenges through:

  • Entry criteria that filter trading opportunities
  • Risk management where position sizes and stops adjust to current volatility
  • Multiple protection layers
  • Market condition assessment that affects trading decisions

Parameter Configuration

Understanding these parameters is important for configuring Raptor EA for specific trading requirements. Each parameter has been selected based on testing and market experience.

Trading Strategy Parameters

RiskPerTrade (Default: 0.3) Controls what percentage of account equity is risked on each trade. Conservative setting of 0.3% can be adjusted based on user preferences and account size.

RSIPeriod (Default: 14) Period for momentum calculation. The default 14 functions with most currency pairs and timeframes. Shorter periods (10-12) increase system sensitivity, while longer periods (16-20) make it more conservative.

ATRPeriod (Default: 14) Used for volatility measurement. Recommended to align with RSIPeriod for consistency. This value affects how the EA adapts to changing market volatility.

RSIOverbought / RSIOversold (Default: 75/25) Define momentum thresholds for trade entries. Higher overbought levels (70-80) and lower oversold levels (20-30) create more selective trading.

ATR Multipliers These parameters control trade management:

  • ATRSlMultiplier (2.5): Controls stop-loss distance
  • ATRTpMultiplier (4.0): Sets take-profit targets
  • ATRBreakevenMultiplier (1.5): Triggers breakeven protection after favorable moves
  • ATRTrailingMultiplier (1.0): Distance for trailing stops
  • ATRTrailingTriggerMultiplier (2.0): Profit threshold to activate trailing

Machine Learning Settings

MLConfidenceThreshold (Default: 0.501) Minimum confidence level required for trade validation. Higher values (0.6-0.7) create more selective trading. The embedded model has been optimized for XAUUSD patterns.

UseMlFilter (Default: true) Enables machine learning signal confirmation. Recommended for XAUUSD trading. Can be tested with other symbols.

Risk Management Parameters

MaxDailyLossPct (Default: 5.0) The EA stops trading for the day if losses reach this percentage. Can be set between 2-5% based on account size preferences.

DailyProfitTargetPct (Default: 3.0) When daily profits reach this level, the EA stops trading. This helps prevent giving back profits due to overtrading.

CooldownAfterLossMinutes (Default: 60) Pause period after losing trades. This increases with consecutive losses.

Circuit Breaker Settings

  • UseCircuitBreaker: Recommended to keep enabled
  • MaxConsecutiveLosses (3): Stops trading after consecutive losses
  • CooldownIncreaseMinutes (60): Additional cooldown time per loss

Trading Time Controls

AvoidOvernight (Default: true) Prevents holding positions overnight. Recommended for scalping strategies.

TradingStartHour / TradingEndHour (Default: 8/21) Defines active trading hours in broker time. Can be aligned with major session overlaps.

WeekendTrading (Default: false) Controls weekend trading when spreads may be wider and liquidity lower.

News and Market Filters

UseNewsFilter (Default: true) Avoids trading around high-impact news events.

NewsBufferMinutes (Default: 30) Creates a trading pause before and after news events.

MaxSpreadPips (Default: 150.0) Prevents trading when spreads exceed this threshold. Can be adjusted based on broker spreads.

Asset Configuration Recommendations

Gold (XAUUSD)

The embedded ML model has been trained on gold patterns:

  • Timeframe: M1 to M5
  • RiskPerTrade: 0.3-0.5%
  • UseMlFilter: Recommended
  • Sessions: London and New York overlap periods
  • ATR Multipliers: Default settings or adjusted for volatility

Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

These pairs can work with standard settings:

  • Timeframe: M1 to M5
  • RiskPerTrade: 0.3-0.7%
  • UseMlFilter: Can be tested enabled and disabled
  • Focus on major session overlaps

Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD)

Crypto trading requires consideration of volatility:

  • Timeframe: M1 recommended
  • RiskPerTrade: 0.2-0.4% (adjusted for volatility)
  • UseMlFilter: Often disabled
  • Monitor spreads regularly

Installation and Setup

Prerequisites

Before installing Raptor EA, ensure the following requirements:

  • MT5 Platform: Download from a reputable broker
  • Account Type: ECN or low-spread account recommended for scalping
  • Minimum Capital: $500 for cent accounts, $5000 for standard accounts
  • Internet Connection: Stable connection for consistent execution
  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Installation Steps

Download and Install

  • Purchase Raptor EA from the MT5 Marketplace
  • File downloads automatically to Experts folder
  • Restart MT5 to ensure proper loading

Initial Configuration

  • Open chart for chosen symbol
  • Right-click and select Expert Advisors
  • Find Raptor EA and attach to chart
  • Enable AutoTrading
  • Allow DLL imports if using news filter

Parameter Setup

  • Start with default parameters
  • Adjust RiskPerTrade based on account size
  • Configure trading hours for timezone
  • Set appropriate daily limits

Demo Testing Phase

  • Run on demo account for at least one week
  • Monitor dashboard for statistics
  • Verify trades align with expectations
  • Document performance metrics

Setup Checklist

  • MT5 platform updated to latest version
  • AutoTrading enabled in platform settings
  • Raptor EA properly installed and visible
  • Demo account with adequate virtual balance
  • Parameters configured according to recommendations
  • Trading hours set correctly for timezone
  • News filter enabled and tested
  • Dashboard displaying correctly

Performance Configuration

Configuration Approaches

Conservative Approach

  • RiskPerTrade: 0.2%
  • MaxConsecutiveLosses: 2
  • DailyProfitTargetPct: 2.0%
  • Higher ATR multipliers for wider stops

Balanced Approach

  • Use default settings
  • Monitor for 2-3 weeks
  • Make gradual adjustments based on performance

Active Approach (Experienced Users)

  • RiskPerTrade: 0.5-0.7%
  • Lower ML confidence threshold
  • Extended trading hours
  • Higher daily profit targets

Configuration Notes

  • Avoid over-optimization based on limited data
  • Keep safety features enabled
  • Test parameters that worked in backtests in live conditions
  • Make changes gradually
  • Consider spread and slippage in backtests

Troubleshooting

No Trades Being Placed

Possible Causes:

  • Spreads exceed MaxSpreadPips setting
  • News filter active during events
  • ML filter confidence threshold too high
  • Trading outside configured hours

Solutions:

  • Monitor spread conditions during trading hours
  • Temporarily disable news filter to test
  • Lower ML confidence threshold
  • Verify trading hours match broker time

Frequent Stop-Outs

Possible Causes:

  • ATR multipliers too tight for current volatility
  • Broker execution issues
  • High slippage environment

Solutions:

  • Increase stop-loss multipliers
  • Test with different broker if execution is poor
  • Use ECN account for better pricing

ML Filter Blocking Trades

Possible Causes:

  • Model not optimized for chosen symbol
  • Confidence threshold too high
  • Market conditions outside training data

Solutions:

  • Test with UseMlFilter disabled
  • Consider XAUUSD for ML performance

Performance Issues

Possible Causes:

  • Suboptimal symbol/timeframe combination
  • Market conditions
  • Parameter settings
  • Broker execution issues

Solutions:

  • Test multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Review market conditions and volatility
  • Return to default parameters and adjust gradually
  • Consider different brokers

Risk Management

Risk Factors

Trading with automated systems involves risks that users should understand:

Market Risk: Volatility spikes can cause larger losses than expected, even with stops in place.

Technical Risk: Platform failures, internet disconnections, or broker issues can affect trade execution.

Model Risk: The machine learning component may perform differently during various market conditions.

Execution Risk: Slippage and requotes can impact actual versus expected results.

Safety Features

Raptor EA includes multiple protection layers:

  • Daily Loss Limits: Stops trading when daily losses reach threshold
  • Circuit Breakers: Pauses trading after consecutive losses
  • Position Size Controls: Limits risk per trade based on account equity
  • Spread Filters: Avoids trading during poor market conditions
  • News Avoidance: Prevents trading around high-impact events
  • Time Filters: Restricts trading to configured market hours

Trading Practices

Risk Management: Trade only with money you can afford to lose. Automated trading does not provide income certainty.

Gradual Scaling: Begin with minimum position sizes and increase only after observing consistent performance.

Regular Monitoring: Automated systems require supervision. Check performance daily and be ready to intervene if needed.

Safety Features: Keep circuit breakers, daily limits, and other protective features enabled.

Diversification: Avoid putting all trading capital on one EA or strategy. Diversification helps manage overall risk.

Market Awareness: Stay informed about market news and economic events that might affect trading instruments.

Getting Started

Week 1: Demo Testing

  • Install Raptor EA on demo account
  • Use default parameters with preferred symbol
  • Monitor performance and familiarize with dashboard
  • Document all trades and outcomes

Week 2: Parameter Adjustment

  • Analyze demo results from week 1
  • Make conservative adjustments to parameters
  • Focus on risk settings and trading hours
  • Continue demo trading with new settings

Week 3: Live Preparation

  • If demo results are satisfactory, prepare for live trading
  • Start with minimum account size ($500 cent account)
  • Use conservative risk settings
  • Set up proper monitoring and alerts

Week 4 and Beyond: Live Trading

  • Begin live trading with caution
  • Monitor every trade closely for the first week
  • Compare live results to demo performance
  • Make gradual adjustments based on real market conditions

User Checklist

  • Open demo account with recommended broker
  • Install and configure Raptor EA
  • Set RiskPerTrade to 0.2% for initial testing
  • Enable all safety features
  • Run for one full week without changes
  • Document and analyze results
  • Make conservative adjustments if needed
  • Consider live trading only after consistent demo performance

Support and Resources

Getting Help

Support is available for Raptor EA users:

Direct Support: Email kuntahkays@gmail.com for technical issues, parameter questions, or general guidance. Response time is typically within 24-48 hours.

WhatsApp Support: Contact  +256_727337989 for immediate assistance.

Documentation: This guide covers most scenarios, but additional questions are welcome.

Updates: Updates are provided through the MT5 Marketplace. Users are notified when updates become available.

Community: Connect with other Raptor EA users through MT5 forums and trading communities.

Additional Resources

  • MT5 User Guide for platform-specific questions
  • MQL5 documentation for users wanting to understand the code
  • Economic calendars for news awareness
  • Broker comparison guides for execution quality

What Is Included

  • Complete Raptor EA system
  • This comprehensive documentation
  • Updates through MT5 Marketplace
  • Email and WhatsApp support
  • Access to optimization guides
  • Parameter recommendation updates

System Features

Transparency

Raptor EA provides information about its methodology. Users can review how trades are selected, managed, and closed. This transparency allows users to:

  • Make informed decisions about parameters
  • Understand why certain trades were taken
  • Learn from the EA's approach to market analysis
  • Modify settings based on risk tolerance

Educational Component

Raptor EA functions as both a trading tool and learning platform. By observing its decision-making process, users can gain insights into:

  • Risk management techniques
  • Market timing and entry selection
  • The importance of multiple confirmation signals
  • Professional approaches to scalping

Quality Focus

The EA prioritizes quality trades that meet specific criteria. This approach can lead to:

  • Better risk-reward ratios
  • More consistent performance
  • Lower transaction costs
  • Reduced trading stress

Continuous Development

The Raptor EA system continues to develop based on:

  • User feedback and suggestions
  • Market condition changes
  • Performance analysis
  • Technological advances

Updates ensure users have access to improvements without additional cost.

Considerations for Users

System Evaluation

Users considering Raptor EA should evaluate:

  • Interest in transparent, educational approach to automated trading
  • Value placed on risk management versus pure profit potential
  • Willingness to start conservatively and optimize gradually
  • Understanding that no trading system provides performance certainty
  • Preparedness to monitor and learn from EA performance

Implementation Steps

  1. Education: Read documentation thoroughly and understand all parameters
  2. Demo Testing: Complete demo testing phase regardless of experience level
  3. Conservative Start: Begin with low risk settings and gradually increase as confidence grows
  4. Monitoring and Learning: Use Raptor EA as learning tool alongside trading
  5. Realistic Expectations: Maintain reasonable expectations and focus on consistent, long-term performance

Summary

Raptor EA represents a structured approach to automated scalping. The system has been tested and refined to provide users with tools for trading success. Combined with proper education, realistic expectations, and disciplined risk management, Raptor EA can serve as a useful tool in a trading approach.

Successful trading requires patience and discipline. Raptor EA is designed for users who understand this principle and are committed to consistent, disciplined trading approaches.

Users are encouraged to try the system on demo first, learn from its approach, and evaluate if it aligns with their trading objectives. Following the guidelines in this documentation while maintaining proper risk management can help users find Raptor EA to be a valuable trading tool.

Trading involves risk. Users should begin with demo testing, continue with careful live implementation, and see if Raptor EA meets their requirements for automated trading assistance.

Disclaimer: Trading forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not indicate future results. This EA is provided as a tool to assist in trading decisions, but all trading carries risk. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

Contact Information: Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com WhatsApp: +256_727337989

Produits recommandés
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Experts
Papa EA version 6.0 est basé sur Big Boy version 3.0. De toutes nouvelles idées et fonctions commerciales ont été ajoutées. Cela rend Papa EA bien meilleur que Big Boy : pensez-y ! Et les entrées n’ont pas beaucoup changé. Cela signifie que vous disposez toujours d’un EA très simple à utiliser entre vos mains. Changez simplement BasicBalance à 55 (ou plus) et définissez l'EA sur un graphique EURUSD de 15 minutes. >>> Signal PAPA EA en direct <<< Voici les entrées : 1) ExpertComment (vous p
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.4 (5)
Experts
PRICE ACTION Bot commercial semi-automatique : (SPÉCIALEMENT CONÇU POUR L'USDJPY) Il s'agit principalement d'un modèle automatique, d'une ligne de tendance et du dernier outil de dessin de support/résistance pour faciliter l'analyse sur n'importe quelle période et paire de devises.  La partie automatisée analyse le marché et effectue des entrées et des sorties avec des tailles de position calculées en fonction de l'évolution des prix. Le commerce automobile a été conçu en se basant s
FREE
RSI Counter Trend
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Experts
The RSI Counter Trend uses only one RSI indicator to identify oversold and overbought conditions and opens positions accordingly. All exits are indicator based. Included is the screenshot of AUDCAD back test from January 2010 to September 2025. The settings used for this back test are the default except for lot size which is 0.01.  Remember that NO SINGLE TRADING STRATEGY IS FOOLPROOF! I do not promise good returns as past performance will never guarantee future results. Trade well.
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Indicateurs
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Experts
Big Boy v3.0 est un nouvel EA qui a été conçu pour négocier avec précision sur la période EURUSD de 15 minutes. Veuillez l'utiliser sur le graphique EURUSD 15 min. C’est très précis, année après année. Une fois téléchargé, modifiez le BasicBalance à 50 et attachez-le au graphique EURUSD 15 Min. Merci d'avoir envisagé d'acheter et d'utiliser cette EA. Voici les entrées : 1) ExpertComment (vous pouvez le modifier) : Le commentaire de base utilisé pour chaque transaction 2) ExpertMagic : ident
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Experts
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
Indicateurs
HTF Candles  ( Les bougies HTF ) sont un indicateur qui trace le contour des bougies de timeframe supérieur sur une bougie de timeframe inférieur. L'indicateur vous offre la possibilité d'afficher ou non la bougie HTF actuelle en temps réel, sans décalage ni repainting. Caractéristiques Aucun objet dessiné sur le graphique :   L'indicateur ne trace ni lignes ni rectangles sur le graphique, il se contente de dessiner les bougies HTF. Cela maintient votre graphique simple et épuré. Sélection MTF
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
Profit Cannon
Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
Experts
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled  Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitl
Gold Global XX
Michael Onekgiu
Experts
Gold Global Expert Advisor (EA) Overview Gold Global is a well-designed Expert Advisor (EA) that prioritizes account safety while steadily generating profits. It is ideal for traders seeking a low-risk automated trading strategy. Optimal Settings: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) Time Frame: H1 (1-hour) Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance Expected Returns: Approximately 4% weekly on a $1,000 account; this means approximately 16% monthly profits generated Trading Logic & Risk Management: The
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
CrossFire Grid
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
CrossFire Grid MT5 – Smart Multi-Pair Grid Trading with Crossover Signals Trade multiple forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent moving average signals, adaptive grid management, and comprehensive risk protection. Contact me to receive a time-limited, fully functional trial version! Why Choose CrossFire Grid? • Multi-pair grid trading with customizable currency pairs • Moving Average crossover signals for precise entry timing • Intelligent basket management with unique trade identification •
OrderBlock Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
NAS30 Scalper
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Indicateurs
L'indicateur NAS30 Scalper est un outil de pointe conçu pour fournir des signaux d'achat et de vente précis pour les stratégies de scalping sur les marchés NAS100 et US30. Cet indicateur exploite des algorithmes avancés pour identifier les tendances à court terme sur le marché et tirer parti des mouvements rapides des prix, ce qui en fait l'outil idéal pour les traders souhaitant saisir rapidement les opportunités de profit. Principales caractéristiques : Signaux en temps réel : Recevez des a
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
BestEA100
Anwar Bin Muawiyah Bin Hamouda Al-darwish
Experts
Key Features of This Selling EA: Technical Indicators : Uses Moving Average (SMA) to determine trend direction Uses RSI to identify overbought conditions Sell Conditions : Price is below the Moving Average (downtrend) RSI is above the specified level (overbought condition) Risk Management : Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed lot size (can be modified to use risk percentage) Order Management : Only one position at a time Proper error handling Customization Options : Adjustable parameter
True Volume
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Indicateurs
True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price Stop guessing what the market is doing and start knowing . True Volume is a revolutionary indicator that goes beyond traditional volume analysis by dissecting every tick to reveal the true buying and selling pressure behind price movements. While other indicators show you that the market is moving, True Volume shows you why . By separating volume into its bullish and bearish components, you gain an unprecedented edge in understanding market sentiment.
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
Un concentré de l'essence de plus de dix ans d'expérience de Trading! Tout d'abord, le trading automatique est très difficile de réaliser le trading de tendance, tout comme la question de savoir s'il y a d'abord un indicateur ou d'abord un prix, bien sûr, il y a d'abord un prix et d'autres indicateurs, donc nous nous référons à n'importe quel indicateur. Martingel Trading est une méthode de Trading très célèbre, mais cette méthode conduira à une explosion finale du compte à zéro, le temps d'une
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Plan X
Derrick Akampurira
Experts
Overview Bot Name : Plan X Breakout V1 Version : 1.00 Default Setting : XAUUSD/Gold Timeframe: M15  Time Zone: UTC+3 Introduction Plan X Breakout V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) created to automate trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Developed by Derek Kash, it is designed to help investors capture breakout opportunities during specific market hours with a focus on precision, flexible profit targets, and robust risk management. Key Features Breakout Strategy Plan X Breakout V1 leverage
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.67 (12)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (11)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Plus de l'auteur
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
CypherNexus
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Cypher Pattern Detector A tool for automatic detection of Cypher harmonic patterns (XABCD) in financial charts. Overview The Cypher Pattern Detector identifies both bullish and bearish Cypher harmonic patterns in real time. It applies Fibonacci ratio validation and a quality scoring system to highlight patterns that closely match the defined structure. This helps traders observe and analyze potential market structures more consistently, without the need for manual drawing. Main Features Pattern
FREE
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
MegatronShark
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Megatron Shark Indicator – MT5 Harmonic Pattern Detection Tool The Megatron Shark Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool for detecting and displaying Shark harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It automatically identifies bullish and bearish Shark formations, calculates entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, and provides real-time alerts. This allows traders to quickly integrate harmonic pattern analysis into their trading process without manual drawing. Advantages * Automatic Pattern Detection
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis