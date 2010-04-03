WaveTrend Pro

You need to revise your product description to comply with advertising policies that prohibit guaranteeing or hinting at profits. The current description uses phrases that could be interpreted as promises of financial gain, which violates these rules.

Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Discover the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. This indicator is designed to help traders better understand market dynamics by visualizing wave trends and potential turning points.

This powerful oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, which helps you identify potential shifts in momentum and market direction. By analyzing these patterns, you can gain a clearer perspective on market activity.

A key feature of this indicator is its ability to detect divergences, which can signal potential changes in a trend's direction. It also identifies intermediate-level crosses of the signal and main lines, offering additional insights into market behavior.

Important Considerations