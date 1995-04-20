Anchored VWAP by TradingDE MT4

With the Anchored VWAP for MT4 from Trading.de, you can easily calculate and display the volume-based average price starting from a specific point in the chart (anchor). The indicator is ideal for our Trading.de 1-minute chart strategy, but can also be used in all other timeframes. The AVWAP for MetaTrader 4 is calculated using volume or an average period. In the settings, you can specify whether or not to use real trading volume. The indicator also has a "Lock" button in the upper right corner of the chart. This allows you to attach the Anchored VWAP to the chart without it slipping again by clicking.