Iconic Reversal Trend and Pattern Push Signals

ICONIC Reversal Engine

Quality over quantity. Trade only the reversals that matter.

The Problem: Noise, Overload, False Signals

Most indicators flood charts with arrows but ignore context.
A hammer in a strong downtrend is irrelevant. An engulfing without volume is a trap.
Result: analysis paralysis, missed moves, costly errors.

The Solution: Your Analytical Co-Pilot

The ICONIC Reversal Engine is not “just another arrow.” It explains why a setup matters.
Every signal is stress-tested through a five-stage confluence model and scored 0–100 so you can gauge quality at a glance—not just “buy/sell.”

Key Capabilities

  • Intelligent Confidence Score (0–100): Measures confluence strength. >75 = A++ premium setups.

  • Five-Pillar Confluence Analysis:

    1. Pattern Strength – Detects high-value 1/2/3-candle reversal patterns.

    2. Market Structure – Validates location at strategic swing highs/lows.

    3. Trend Context – Checks reactions at key EMAs.

    4. Momentum – Confirms with RSI divergence / MACD shift.

    5. Volume & Volatility – Looks for participation and Bollinger-band context.

  • Interactive GUI Dashboard: Clean, on-chart cockpit with direction and precise levels (Entry, TP, SL). Positionable in any corner via settings.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Desktop + push notifications with Symbol, Score, Direction, Entry, TP, SL—never miss an A-setup.

  • ATR Volatility Filter: Skips low-energy ranges; reduces false chops in sideways markets.

  • Highly Customizable: Use out-of-the-box or tailor thresholds and confirmations to your playbook.

Who It’s For

  • Price Action Traders seeking high-quality confirmation at key SR zones.

  • ICT / SMC Traders aligning POIs, Order Blocks, and FVGs with confluence.

  • Swing & Day Traders preferring fewer, higher-probability entries.

Important Disclaimer

This is a professional decision-support tool—not a substitute for skill. It amplifies edge by elevating signal quality, but outcomes still depend on your execution, risk management, and continuous learning. Use it to augment your strategy, not replace it.



