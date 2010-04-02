EasySizeCalculator

This EA is created to easy calculate lot size per risk %. By moving the stop loss where you want before enter the trade, setting up the risk % based on account size and setting the take profit by risk reward.

You will not be able to set risk % more then 2%. Take profit is up to 1:10 risk reward.

Once you set the line where You want your stop loss, and set up the risk% and RR. EA will automatically calculate the lot size based on your account balance. So you just need to push the sell or buy button.

If your stop loss line will be above the actual price, you will not be able to open a buy position. It will work the same for sell if the stop loss line will be below the actual price.