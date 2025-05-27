CoreXscalp

3.67

CoreXscalp is a trading bot on M5 timeframe. When the input conditions are satisfied, the EA will open an order based on scalping trading rules with full stoploss and take profit along with the support of bollinger bands, RSI.

  • Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. the robot has no martingale, no grid. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit
  • The EA always has fixed stoploss and take profit orders. Bot is specially developed for the GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURAUD currency pair.

Buy EA at a special price of only $50. The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold

Requirements

  • Pair: GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD 
  • Timeframe: M5.
  • Use EA with ECN or Raw spread account
  • Minimum Balance: $100

Set up the settings

  • RSI=14
  • Slippage = 3
  • Autolot = true
  • Lotsize = 0.01
  • Risk = 5
  • Spreads = 12
  • StopLoss = 15
  • TakeProfit = 10
  • ProfitTrailing = false
  • Tralling=false
  • TrailingStop   = 10    
  • TrailingStep   = 1 
  • EAComment = CoreX
  • Buy-Magic =1234
  • Sell-Magic =6789



Avis 3
bokobe101
34
bokobe101 2025.05.30 13:31 
 

i hope you can develop another mt5 version

thanhhaiga93
19
thanhhaiga93 2025.05.30 08:52 
 

I find this to be a really great scalping bot even for its price

