Aurum Analyst

Aurum Analyst: Strategic Gold Trading with Advanced Averaging

Unlock the potential of Gold (XAUUSD) trading with Aurum Analyst, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for strategic entries and intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $999

This EA is engineered to navigate the volatile Gold market by combining robust technical analysis for initial entries with a flexible and powerful DCA mechanism. It's built for traders who seek a systematic approach to XAUUSD, with comprehensive control over risk and trade management.

Attention : I do not create EAs to win the entire market; my strategies always incorporate stop-losses if the market moves in an unfavorable direction. I strongly encourage you to test on a demo account before deciding to use it on a real account. The market will always be there, but traders can be wiped out; therefore, my motto is to always have a stop-loss in every situation. I will provide setfile when you buy it.

I will try to provide signals from real account.

Important Notes:

  • Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Demo Testing Recommended: Always test thoroughly on a demo account with settings that match your risk tolerance before live trading.

  • Set Files: Default settings are provided. Users are encouraged to optimize parameters based on their capital and risk appetite. Custom set file guidance can be provided upon request.

  • This EA is NOT a "get rich quick" scheme. Success in trading requires proper risk management, understanding of the EA's mechanics, and realistic expectations.

Core Strategy & Key Features:

Aurum Analyst leverages a multi-indicator approach for initial entries and a robust DCA system for managing trades.

  • Versatile Entry Strategies:

    • Choose from RSI + ADX, MA + ADX, or the comprehensive RSI + MA + ADX for initial trade signals.

    • Fine-tune indicator periods (RSI, ADX, MA), RSI levels, and ADX strength for tailored entry precision.

  • Advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) System:

    • Intelligently adds to positions when the market moves against the initial trade.

    • Configurable Lot Management: Control Initial Lot, Lot Multiplier, and optional Lot Addition for subsequent DCA trades.

    • Flexible DCA Conditions (More Concise):

      • Step Only: Basic DCA based on pip distance.

      • Step + Candle: Adds candle confirmation on a chosen timeframe.

      • Step + ADX: Filters DCA entries using ADX levels.

      • Step + ADX + Candle: Combines ADX and candle confirmations.

    • Set Max DCA Orders to limit exposure.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management:

    • Per-Order SL/TP: Individual Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

    • Basket Profit & Loss Targets: Close all EA trades when a total profit or loss (in account currency) is reached.

    • DCA Series Trailing Stop: A smart trailing stop based on the Break-Even Price (BEP) of the entire Buy or Sell DCA series, designed to lock in profits as the series becomes profitable.

  • Trade Execution Filters:

    • Max Spread Filter: Avoids entering trades during excessively wide spread conditions.

    • Optional Price Confirmation: Adds an extra layer of confirmation by requiring price to move a few pips beyond the signal price before entry.

  • Dynamic Indicator Timeframe Strategy:

    • Optionally switch the timeframe used for indicator calculations (RSI, ADX, MA) based on the number of currently open EA orders, adapting the EA's sensitivity to evolving market conditions.

  • Informative On-Chart Dashboard:

    • Clear, concise display of EA status, current strategy, indicator values, open trades (count, volume, BEP, P/L for Buy/Sell series), spread, candle countdown, and overall performance (Today's P/L, Drawdown).

  • Transparency:

    • Uses a progressive lot sizing for DCA based on your settings. This is not a Martingale system that aims for quick recovery by aggressive doubling, but lot sizes can increase significantly with the multiplier. Manage risk accordingly.


Parameter
 Recommendation
Symbol
 XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe
 M1
Min. Capital
 $300
Broker
 Low spread (ECN/Raw Spread preferred)
Account Type
 Any
Leverage
 1:100 or higher (recommended for DCA strategies)

VPS

 Highly Recommended for stable, 24/7 operation

How Aurum Analyst Works:

  1. Signal Generation: The EA monitors the market for initial entry signals based on the selected strategy (RSI, ADX, MA).

  2. Initial Entry: If a valid signal occurs and passes filters (spread, price confirmation if enabled), an initial trade is placed.

  3. DCA Engagement: If the market moves against the initial trade by the Min DCA Pip Step, the EA evaluates DCA conditions (step, candle, ADX).

  4. Averaging Trades: If DCA conditions are met, subsequent trades are added with adjusted lot sizes according to your Lot Multiplier and Lot Addition settings, up to Max DCA Orders.

  5. Trade Management: Individual SL/TP, Basket Targets, and the DCA Series Trailing Stop work concurrently to manage risk and secure profits.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs, especially Gold, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Ensure you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. This EA automates a trading strategy; the user is responsible for all settings and risk management choices.





