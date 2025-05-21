Silent Pressure EA

Silent Pressure EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify moments in the market when the price is “under pressure” from both directions — buyers and sellers. It patiently waits for four consecutive candles that stay below a key price level, signaling low momentum or indecision. When a breakout candle appears with a specific size and strength, the EA confirms that one side has taken control and opens a position in that direction.

The strategy relies on simplicity and clarity. Silent Pressure EA uses a fixed take profit, stop loss, and also incorporates a trailing stop loss to lock in profits as the market moves favorably. This trailing mechanism allows the EA to capture bigger moves without risking early exits.

This EA avoids overcomplicated indicators and filters. It focuses purely on price action and market structure — clean and disciplined trading.

Due to the nature of the setup, the EA works best in markets where there are relatively few participants during the consolidation phase. When liquidity returns and a direction breaks through, the price tends to move decisively.

In upcoming updates, efforts will be made to allow the EA to scale in (open additional positions) when the breakout proves strong, enhancing profit potential while maintaining risk control.

Silent Pressure EA is built for traders who appreciate minimalism, structure, and clean execution.


