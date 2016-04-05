The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST) kicks in.

What the Indicator Shows You

Daily Currency Price movements calculated by a basket of 28 forex pairs

Shows you the current daily trend for each pair calculated by a basket of 28 forex pairs

Daily Market sessions so a you know the market session they are trading

Daily Market Session volatility so you know the most volatile market session for each day