The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST) kicks in.

What the Indicator Shows You  

  • Daily Currency Price movements calculated by a basket of 28 forex pairs
  • Shows you the current daily trend for each pair calculated by a basket of 28 forex pairs 
  • Daily Market sessions so a you know the market session they are trading
  • Daily Market Session volatility so you know the most volatile market session for each day

Four (4) Currency Strength Calculation Mode

The Indicator deploys four major calculation mode that users can switch between for improved accuracy.

  • Price Action Strength : The strength is calculated using the daily high and lows of  a basket of 28 currency pairs
  • RSI Strength : The Strength is calculated using over-bought and over-sold of the RSI indicator for a basket of 28 currency pair
  • MFI ( Volume ) Strength : The Strength is calculated using over-bought and over-sold of the MFI (Volume) indicator for a basket of 28 currency pairs.
  • Stochastics Strength : The Strength is calculated using over-bought and over-sold of the Stochastics indicator for a basket of 28 currency pairs.


Average Session Volatility

This measures the average price movement of each currency pair per trading session. This gives you a guideline for your profit and loss target for each session of the trading you are on.


Designed For Novices 

The indicator is an easy tool that can teach a novice a lot about the market. The session volatility for example can teach a novice the best times in a day to trade a particular. All pairs don't have the same  volatility daily for all market sessions, some are more volatile than others during some market sessions.

