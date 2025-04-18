Ultimate Trend Rider

Ultimate Trend Rider


Ride the markets with confidence — your all‑in‑one trend‑capturing powerhouse.



Key Features & Benefits

  1. Adaptive Multi‑Filter Engine
    Combines Supertrend, ADX, ATR volatility, and volume filters to ensure you enter only the strongest, most reliable trends.

  2. Multi‑Candle Confirmation
    Eliminate “false start” signals: require multiple consecutive closes above/below your trend line before triggering an entry.

  3. Customizable Take‑Profit Alerts
    Three levels of RSI‑based “TP” markers (TE1/TE2/TE3) let you visualize partial exits or trend exhaustion at levels you choose.

  4. Built‑In Notifications
    Supports real‑time pop‑ups, never miss a high‑probability setup.

  5. Performance‑Optimized
    Processes only your desired number of bars (default 5,000) for lightning‑fast loading, even on long histories.

  6. Clean, Black‑On‑White or White‑On‑Black Display
    Automatically sets up your chart background and hides grid lines, so the signals are always front‑and‑center.


Detailed Settings Description

Below is the full list of inputs in the Ultimate Trend Rider settings tab, with recommended ranges and usage notes:


Setting Description Typical Values
Sensitivity Controls Supertrend band width (higher → wider band, fewer signals). 0.5 – 10 (default 6.0)
KeltnerLength SMA period for the Keltner‑style channel used by Supertrend. 5 – 20 (default 10)
LimitBars How many historical bars to process (reduces load time). 1,000 – 10,000 (default 5000)
SupertrendLineWidth Thickness of the Supertrend line on the chart. 1 – 5 (default 2)
SignalArrowSize Size of the main BUY/SELL arrows. 1 – 5 (default 3)
TPArrowSize Size of the Take‑Profit (“TP”) markers. 1 – 5 (default 1)
EnableConfirmFilter Require multiple consecutive closes beyond the Supertrend before triggering. true/false (default false)
ConfirmBars Number of bars to confirm trend direction when EnableConfirmFilter = true. 1 – 5 (default 2)
EnableTrendFilter Turn on adaptive EMA filter that always spans BASE_TREND_HOURS of data, regardless of timeframe. true/false (default false)
EnableADXFilter Only allow signals when ADX ≥ ADXThreshold, filtering out weak trends. true/false (default false)
ADXPeriod Period for the ADX calculation. 10 – 30 (default 14)
ADXThreshold Minimum ADX value to consider a trend “strong.” 20 – 40 (default 25)
EnableVolatilityFilter Require ATR ≥ VolatilityThreshold to avoid signals in ultra‑narrow ranges. true/false (default false)
VolatilityPeriod ATR period for volatility filter. 10 – 30 (default 14)
VolatilityThreshold Minimum ATR value (in price units) to allow signals. instrument‑dependent; e.g. 0.0003–0.0010 on FX majors
EnableVolumeFilter Require current bar’s volume to exceed rolling average volume × VolumeMultiplier, filtering low‑interest moves. true/false (default false)
VolumeMAperiod Look‑back period for calculating average volume. 10 – 50 (default 20)
VolumeMultiplier Multiplier applied to average volume to set the minimum threshold. 1.0 – 3.0 (default 1.5)
ShowTEX Toggle all RSI‑based TP markers on/off. true/false (default true)
TE1, TE2, TE3 Enable/disable each of the three RSI‑crossover levels for partial exits. true/false (default true)
RSI_Period_TP Period for the RSI used in TP marker calculations. 10 – 30 (default 22)
TP_Buy_Level1 / TP_Buy_Level2 / TP_Buy_Level3 RSI levels for “Sell TP” markers on long trades (in increasing order of aggressiveness). e.g. 30, 20, 15
TP_Sell_Level1 / TP_Sell_Level2 / TP_Sell_Level3 RSI levels for “Buy TP” markers on short trades (in increasing order of aggressiveness). e.g. 70, 80, 85
NotifyPopup Generate an MT4 popup alert on every main BUY/SELL signal. true/false (default false)


Why “Ultimate Trend Rider”?

  • Versatility: Works seamlessly from M1 to D1 charts.

  • Safety: Multiple adaptive filters eliminate noise.

  • Clarity: Clean visuals, dedicated TP markers, and no grid clutter.

  • Speed: Optimized to only process what you need.

Take your trading to the next level with Ultimate Trend Rider — the most comprehensive, configurable trend indicator available on the MQL Market!


