EGA Gpro corkyxau4s

GOLD PRO TRADING SYSTEM - MT5

Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trading

💡 Note: The images shown are not backtests  they are from real trades executed in live market conditions with full transparency. No simulations, no guessing  actual results.


FOR MT5 VERSON USE THIS LINK https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139384

DESCRIPTION EGA GOLD PRO is an automated trading system specifically designed for the Gold XAUUSD market. This Expert Advisor uses advanced technical analysis and algorithmic strategies to identify trading opportunities based on market volatility and price action patterns.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Verified live trading results not backtests
  2. Positive profit factor: 1.15
  3. Recovery factor: 1.03
  4. Maximum historical drawdown: 9.22%
  5. Maximum deposit load: 11.78%
  6. Consistent risk management approach
  7. All historical data available in product screenshots

KEY FEATURES

  1. Protected Trading: Every position includes Stop Loss and Take Profit
  2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes M15, M30, H1, H4, and Daily for confluence
  3. Smart Entry System: Algorithm-based entry point identification
  4. Risk Management: Built-in capital protection mechanisms
  5. Dynamic Parameters: Adapts to changing market conditions
  6. Position Sizing: Automatic lot calculation based on account equity
  7. No Dangerous Strategies: No martingale, grid, or averaging down

TRADING STATISTICS

  1. Average hold time: 2 hours 44 minutes
  2. Trading style: High-frequency with controlled risk
  3. Trading sessions: Active during all market sessions
  4. Historical performance: See screenshots for detailed results
  5. Live signal available for real-time monitoring

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  1. Platform: MetaTrader 4
  2. Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold
  3. Primary Timeframe: M15
  4. Supporting Timeframes: M1, M5, M30, H1, H4, D1
  5. Account Types: All types supported ECN STP recommended
  6. Minimum Deposit: $2,000 USD recommended
  7. Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  8. VPS: Recommended for 24 5 operation

SETUP & INSTALLATION

  1. Simple one-click installation
  2. Detailed user manual included
  3. Pre-configured settings files .set
  4. Step-by-step setup guide
  5. Video tutorials available

PACKAGE INCLUDES

  1. Expert Advisor file .ex4
  2. Installation guide PDF
  3. Optimized settings files
  4. Quick start instructions
  5. Free lifetime updates

RISK DISCLAIMER Trading foreign exchange carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

SUPPORT & UPDATES

  1. Technical support via MQL5 messaging
  2. Response time: Within 24 hours
  3. Regular updates and improvements
  4. Active development and optimization
  5. Community support group available

ABOUT THE DEVELOPER Our team consists of professional traders and software engineers with extensive experience in algorithmic trading. We focus on creating reliable, thoroughly tested trading tools based on real market data and proven strategies.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. No trading system can guarantee profits
  2. Always test on demo account first
  3. Use appropriate risk management
  4. Results depend on market conditions and broker execution
  5. Past performance is not indicative of future results


