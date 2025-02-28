Jesus GBPUSD

Hello, traders! I am Jesus, the ultimate GBP trading machine. My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on GBPUSD. Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends, Jesus is here to execute with unmatched confidence. Let’s conquer the gold market together!


Discounted price .  The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $999

- REAL SIGNAL:

5K Live Signal : Click Here

Recommendations for Jesus

Title Description
Symbol GBP/USD
Timeframe 1h
Capital Minimum $100-$300
Leverage from 1:20 - 1:500
Account Type Any
Broker Any
VPS Recommended

Long-Term Sustainability

The strategy's success comes from its foundation in solid trading principles rather than curve-fitting or over-optimization. This means it can adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining its edge. I'm happy to provide more detailed information about any aspect of the system or discuss specific implementation questions. 



VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog - Sheet ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé c
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.63 (19)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
5 (1)
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Le trading redéfini par l’intelligence. Important: après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir votre package d’installation personnalisé et les instructions de configuration. Signal en direct:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offre actuelle : Les 10 prochaines copies sont disponibles à 449 $ , puis le prix passera à 599  $   I. Introduction AuriON est un système de trading cognitif intégrant exécution algorithmique, apprentissage automatique
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (3)
Experts
Célébration du lancement de l'ABS EA : Pour les 2 prochaines copies , vous pouvez obtenir le nouvel ABS EA (XAUUSD) à un prix de lancement spécial de 109 $  (prix régulier : 365 $) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :   Canal ABS . Suivi en temps réel :   Signal ABS .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce que l'ABS EA ? L'ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur le timeframe H1. Il repose
GVolt
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
GVolt — Moteur de grille d'or de précision (non martingale) GVolt est un Expert Advisor (EA) avancé pour le trading de l'or, conçu pour les traders exigeant stabilité, précision et gestion intelligente des ordres sur le marché XAUUSD, caractérisé par une forte volatilité. Basé sur une architecture de grille sans martingale, GVolt offre une approche structurée et maîtrisée de la volatilité, tout en maintenant une activité de trading fréquente et une exécution de stratégie indépendante. Cet EA a
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (2)
Experts
META i7 – Évolution du Trading Intelligent -  Référence technique META i7 est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé, basé sur deux réseaux neuronaux puissants et coopératifs. Ces réseaux fonctionnent en temps réel, prenant, évaluant et optimisant continuellement les décisions de trading. Les deux réseaux neuronaux sont traités et analysés via la couche interne META Layer. Il s’agit d’une interface entièrement intégrée à l’EA, qui fusionne et évalue les résultats des deux modèles pour produir
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.24 (38)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
