MACD Project
- Experts
- Osama Echchakery
- Version: 25.0
- Mise à jour: 5 mars 2025
- Activations: 20
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA), a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions.
Price: $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99
Full Control Over Your Trading:
- No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
- Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
- Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
- No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.
This set of filters and settings makes the EA highly customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to various market conditions and trading strategies while managing risk through drawdown limits, stop losses, and order restrictions.