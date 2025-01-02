Adavnced trailing Stop Loss
- Utilitaires
- Mothusi Malau
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 4 janvier 2025
- Activations: 5
Key Features and Functionality
-
Trade Detection:
- The tool actively monitors the trading account for newly opened trades.
- Once a trade is detected, it begins its operations automatically without requiring manual intervention.
-
Initial Stop Loss Placement:
- Immediately after a trade is opened, the tool sets an initial stop loss at a predefined level.
- The initial stop loss serves as the first line of defense against unfavorable price movements.
-
Dynamic Stop Loss Adjustment (Trailing Mechanism):
- As the trade progresses, the tool continuously adjusts the stop loss level based on the closing prices of subsequent candles.
- For a buy trade, the trailing stop moves upward to follow the highest closing price achieved since the trade was opened.
- For a sell trade, the trailing stop moves downward to follow the lowest closing price achieved since the trade was opened.
- This trailing mechanism ensures that the stop loss always reflects the most favorable price movement during the trade.
-
Trade Closure Logic:
- Unlike fixed stop losses that are triggered when the price merely touches the stop loss level, this tool uses candle close confirmation for execution.
- A buy trade is closed only when the price closes below the trailing stop level.
- A sell trade is closed only when the price closes above the trailing stop level.
- This method reduces the impact of short-term price fluctuations or market noise, ensuring that trades remain active during temporary reversals.
-
Profit Locking and Risk Minimization:
- By trailing the stop loss with the price, the tool locks in accumulated profits as the market moves in the trade's favor.
- It also minimizes potential losses by maintaining an updated stop loss level that adapts to market conditions.
Use Case Scenarios
- Trending Markets: The tool is highly effective in trending markets where prices move steadily in one direction, allowing the trailing stop to secure profits without prematurely closing trades.
- Volatile Markets: In volatile markets, the candle close confirmation prevents unnecessary trade closures due to temporary spikes or dips, ensuring smoother trade management.
Benefits
- Automation: Eliminates the need for manual stop loss adjustments, allowing traders to focus on other aspects of their strategy.
- Precision: Reduces the impact of market noise by relying on candle close confirmations.
- Profit Maximization: Captures more profits during sustained price movements by continually adjusting the stop loss level.
- Risk Control: Protects the trading account from significant losses by ensuring a stop loss is always in place.
Customization Options (if applicable):
- Initial Stop Loss Distance: Traders can define how far the initial stop loss is placed from the trade entry.
- Trailing Step Size: Determines the sensitivity of the trailing stop to price movements.
- Candle Timeframe: Allows users to specify the timeframe for candle close confirmations (e.g., 1-minute, 1-hour, etc.).