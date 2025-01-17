Timed Trailing Stop Loss

  1. Initial Stop Loss Setup:

    • Automatically applies an initial stop loss (in points) immediately when a trade is opened.
    • Provides peace of mind by ensuring every trade is protected against unfavorable price movements.

  2. Dynamic Trailing Stop:

    • Adjusts the stop loss at the close of each candle based on a fixed point distance.
    • Moves the stop loss incrementally closer to the current price, locking in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  3. Works Across All Timeframes:

    • The EA adapts to any chart timeframe, whether you're trading on the 1-minute or daily chart.
    • Trailing adjustments occur in sync with the candle closures of the active chart.

  4. Completely Hands-Free:

    • Once set up, the EA handles all stop-loss adjustments automatically, allowing traders to focus on strategy development and analysis.

  5. Customizable Settings:

    • Input parameters for setting:
      • Initial Stop Loss: Specify how far the stop loss is placed when the trade is opened.
      • Trailing Stop Points: Define the fixed distance the stop loss adjusts at each candle close.

  6. Optimized for Precision:

    • Ensures the trailing stop continues to adjust beyond the trade’s open price, capturing maximum profits in trending markets.

How It Works

  1. Trade Opening:

    • The EA detects when a new trade is opened and immediately sets an initial stop loss based on the user-defined value (e.g., 650 points).

  2. Candle Close Detection:

    • At the close of every candle, the EA recalculates and adjusts the stop loss:
      • Buy Trades: Moves the stop loss higher by the trailing distance (e.g., 150 points).
      • Sell Trades: Moves the stop loss lower by the trailing distance (e.g., 150 points).

  3. Trailing Stop Logic:

    • The stop loss will continue to adjust incrementally, locking in profits as the market moves favorably, even surpassing the trade’s opening price.

  4. Trade Closure:

    • If the price hits the dynamically adjusted stop loss, the trade is closed automatically, securing profits or minimizing losses
    • Technical Details

  1. Technical Details

    • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
    • Input Parameters:
      • InitialStopLoss (default: 650 points): Sets the initial stop loss when the trade is opened.
      • TrailingStopPoints (default: 150 points): Defines the trailing stop distance per candle close.






