PropFirmEA

PropFirmEA – Advanced Monthly Trading Expert Advisor Optimized for Prop Firms & Low Drawdown Accounts

Description:
PropFirmEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a proprietary monthly strategy and specifically optimized for Prop Firm Challenges thanks to its extremely low drawdown and strict risk control mechanisms.
Unlike conventional grid or martingale systems, it features a controlled position scaling logic, dynamic breakeven and take profit management, and multi-layered protection systems, making it suitable both for funded account programs and small personal accounts starting from 500€.

✅ Key Features

  • Prop Firm Friendly Architecture: Designed to meet FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader and other challenge rules thanks to low DD, equity protection, and trade frequency control.

  • Protected Auto-Trading System: Includes copyright validation, anti-tampering layers, and real-time code integrity monitoring.

  • Monthly Adaptive Strategy: Generates signals based on customizable monthly logic (“Monthly Word” and “Monthly By/Office”) combined with SMA confirmation filters.

  • Controlled Martingale Engine: Smart position scaling using Lot_Multiplier with max trades per day limit to avoid exponential risk exposure.

  • Dynamic Breakeven & Profit Locking: Automatically updates take profit on all open trades to secure gains and protect equity.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Integrated Equity Stop with percentage-based floor and pre-trade risk validation.

  • Time & News Restrictions: Fully customizable trading session hours and day filters (e.g. Thursday & Friday control).

  • Minimum Deposit Ready: Works with small accounts starting from 500€, with an adjustable Minimum_Deposit parameter.

  • Traffic Test Simulation Engine: Parallel thread simulation to optimize execution without affecting live trading performance.

  • Full Position Lifecycle Management: Auto-closes all trades upon reaching target, opens new ones only under controlled risk conditions.

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders aiming to pass Prop Firm challenges safely

  • Professional Algo Traders who prefer steady growth over high-risk spikes

  • Investors looking for hands-free, low-dd automated trading

📌 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4

  • Recommended Minimum Deposit: 500–1000 EUR

  • Default Trading Symbol: EURUSD (customizable)

  • Current Version: 2.1


