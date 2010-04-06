Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4

Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4

Expert Slider is one of the most widely used experts in the Forex financial market and Metatrader 4. Using this expert, you can easily design several slides for yourself and save several currency pairs with different templates, and according to the timer used for Each slide you set, view different currency pairs with the desired template and continue your analysis and reviews.

In the technical specifications section of this expert, there are many options that can be adjusted and you can set and change all the options exactly according to your preferences.

After you have set your symbols, the expert will start working and according to the settings, it will show you the desired slides on the price chart.

Produits recommandés
Bulls CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description Bulls CD LTB (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease! The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly
Grammy MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Grammy — is: Instant messages to your Telegram on any  trade events , Commands to  control all your terminals  from one Telegram chat, Price alerts  (crossing horizontal or trend lines), Daily, weekly and monthly  reports . You can't test this utility in the Strategy Tester. Please, contact me to get your free demo version. Why is Grammy better : Fully customizable  messages templates , Emoji  and "smart" substitution to the messages, Commands  to control all your terminals from Tel
AK CAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. An
Bulls CD LBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description Bulls CD LBT (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Multiple Position Opening MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Laojintuanpingcang
hongbin cao
Utilitaires
捞金团快捷平仓脚本 一键平仓 一键盈利 一键下单 一键平止盈 一键平亏损 EA 安装路径 在 C:\Program Files (x86)\TMGM MT4 Terminal\MQL4\Experts 请主语在你本地的安 装路径 安装 请自行查找本地路径 左侧为资金管理以及账户信息 , 右侧为脚本操作 方便快捷 手工加多 手工加空 可以快速实现下单 , 在 EA 设置里面修改 . 其他快捷按钮可以实现各种功能您只需点击就可以快速平仓 , 删除挂单 , 停止 ea 等操作 . 声音提醒功能 可以实现 手机提醒 邮箱提醒 和 声音提醒 以及弹出提醒 重要点位 4 种提醒方式 左侧为资金管理以及账户信息 , 右侧为脚本操作 方便快捷 手工加多 手工加空 可以快速实现下单 , 在 EA 设置里面修改 . 其他快捷按钮可以实现各种功能您只需点击就可以快速平仓 , 删除挂单 , 停止 ea 等操作 . 声音提醒功能 可以实现 手机提醒 邮箱提醒 和 声音提醒 以及弹出提醒 重要点位 4 种提醒方式
Easy Chart Navigate
Yevhenii Levchenko
Utilitaires
This indicator will allow you to quickly go to the chart section that interests you, without unnecessary time costs. pt_shift - step of vertical scrolling; ButtonsHeight - button height; ButtonsWidth - button width; ButtonsColor - color of buttons; ButtonsBordersColor - button border color; Font - font; TextColor - button text color; TextSize - button text size; ButtonsBack - buttons in the background; ButtonsSelection - select buttons for movements; ButtonsHidden - hide buttons in
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre portefeuille de devises. Voyez instantanément où vous en êtes, ce qui fonctionne et ce qui vous fait mal ! VERSION MT5 DISPONIBLE ICI : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 Le tableau de bord Trade Manager est conçu pour vous montrer en un coup d'œil où se trouve actuellement chaque position que vous détenez sur le marché des changes et faciliter la compréhension de la gestion des risques et de l'exposition aux devises. Pour les traders qui évoluent progress
MT4 AI Chat
Thomas Bradley Butler
Utilitaires
CHAT WITH AI ON MQL4 AND MT4.  THE PROMPT MUST CONTAIN MQL4 OR MT4, OTHERWISE IT WILL NOT RESPOND.  IT IS TRAINED ON MT4 AND MQL4 ONLY. NOTE THAT IT WILL ONLY WORK IN REAL TIME CHARTS, NOT IN BACKTEST.  In comments Add your API Key in the inputs and  add these to web request in Expert Advisor tab: This chatbot is a tool designed to help users to chat with the Meta Trader 4 (MT4) and MQL4 more efficiently. It's based on a powerful AI model called GPT-3.5, which is capable of understanding and gen
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilitaires
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
VisualInfoMove
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilitaires
Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading. Features The indicator displays the
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
Bibliothèque
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilitaires
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
AdvisorPanel
Iurii Kuksov
Utilitaires
Bonjour à tous.  Je veux vous dire, un peu, à propos de ce panneau pour le commerce sur le marché des changes financiers. Le panneau est écrit dans le langage de programmation MQL4 et est conçu pour aider à ouvrir des ordres de marché sur des positions spécifiques. Cela fonctionne, à la fois avec des ordres normaux et avec des ordres en attente. C'est-à-dire, ouvre des ordres de vente et d'achat, tels que Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop. Et ouvre également un réseau d'ordres e
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59187 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
Figures MACD
Vasyl Kulyk
Utilitaires
Instructions to the Figures MACD advisor Opening of orders by MACD indicator waves. Closing orders on the MACD indicator wave. Default values. extern double TakeProfit=500; extern double StopLoss=500; extern double externalLots=0.01; extern double TrailingStop=10000; extern bool isAutoMoneyManagmentEnabled = false; extern int moneyManagement4And8Or12And24_4_Or_12 = 12; extern double TrailingFiboLevel = 0.236; extern double maxOrders = 30; extern double riskOnOneOrderPercent = 2; extern bool li
Bears CD HTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Bears CD HTB  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МetaTrader 4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Order profit detect and closer
Furkan Damar
Utilitaires
Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot. Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $. Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205. When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol. For example: There are 3
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Automatic order management
Ji Yun Xin
Utilitaires
这是一款非常适合非专职交易人员使用的EA工具。 因为你不是专职的交易人员，你不可能有太多时间盯盘，市场行情瞬息万变，为了让你不再担心你账户的订单，这款工具将解决你所有的后顾之忧。 将你的账户加载该EA放在服务器（VPS）或本地电脑上，需确保本地电脑不会断电断网。 参数可以自己设定，无论你是在电脑上开单还是手机APP上开单，EA将会接管你的交易，如果你设定好顺势加仓和逆势加仓间距，及止损和止盈百分比，EA将会自动执行。 默认参数顺势加仓间距１美金（１００小点），逆 势加仓间距３美金（３００小点），顺势逆势各加仓５次。初始单量为０.１手，盈利１%启动保护止损，回撤８０%平仓，盈利３%启动追踪止损，回撤２０%全部平仓，盈利５%全部平仓。整体亏损５%全部止损。允许同时开多单和空单，账户内有多空单同时存在时有一个混合止损和止盈的参数，自己可以调整。
TrendLine Auto Executor MT4
Alessandro Bertoli
Utilitaires
ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile. TrendLine Auto Executor   is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded. The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and
Trades Viewer
Qing Cai
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Trades Viewer is a trading helper app for a serious trader. It offers several important data like day range, 22 days average range and predefined PL. It draws trades history and current open positions on a chart. It has a detail panel for viewing a particular trade with just a click on that trade. All these make it very convenient and straightforward to view your entry/exit positions and thus improve your trading system. Features Profit/loss of the current symbol, counting all trades of the sym
Linear Regression Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicateurs
This is the linear regression indicator for basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is used for the analysis of price movements and market mood. The market mood is judged by the slope of the linear regression and price being below or above this line. Regression line breakthrough by the indicator line may serve as a market entry signal. There is possibility of setting the color for bullish and bearish sentiments of the basic indicators as well as plottin
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Utilitaires
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
Practice Simulator w VirtualRepetitiveTraining MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
Practice Simulator est un simulateur de trading tout-en-un pour le backtesting, l'entraînement au trading et le trading en direct. Que vous soyez débutant ayant besoin de pratique ou trader expérimenté analysant les marchés, cet outil répond à tous les niveaux. Concentrez-vous sur le trading Forex, l'analyse du marché ou l'optimisation des stratégies. Practice Simulator permet de trader à tout moment, même les jours fériés, avec une interface simple mais riche en fonctionnalités pour la gestion
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Telegram RSI Trader
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilitaires
Hallo traders! Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders. What is offered inside? Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader. Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair. What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing: After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :) In
Adjustable Chart Background Themes
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Adjustable Chart Background Themes – Perfect Your Trading Environment! Transform your MetaTrader charts with a fully customizable Day & Night Theme Manager! This utility lets you seamlessly switch between light and dark themes, optimizing your trading experience based on your preferred style or time of day. Whether you're trading during the bright hours or deep into the late-night sessions, this tool enhances clarity and comfort! Key Features: Instant Theme Switching – Effortlessly toggle betwe
Big and Small Volumes
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description One of the Dow theory tenets states: "Trends are confirmed by volume". This product is a multicurrency/multisymbol indicator that has been designed to define large and/or small tick volumes according to the mentioned tenet. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an err
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
TFM Multicross signal finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
TFM MULTI CROSS expert MT4 TFM MULTI CROSS expert can receive different signals and send them to the user using 3 moving average indicators . This expert can help the trader to recognize different crosses in any time frame. This expert is a new version of forex signal finder experts, which has high speed, high efficiency and accuracy. By purchasing Expert Multi cross, you can easily find the crosses created in your watch list in the stock market and forex. General features of TFM MULTI CROSS
Ichimoku signal finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Ichimoku signal finder expert Expert Ichimoku Analyzer is a very suitable tool for analyzing and checking standard Ichimoku indicator signals. This expert with the name TFI ICHIMOKU is one of the fast series experts that has the ability to send signals to email and mobile phones and due to its special technical features, it can quickly check the symbols in the watch list and check the signals. by buying Ichimoku Expert, you can find Ichimoku signals in the shortest time. TFI ICHIMOKU TFI ICHIMOK
Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4 The super trend indicator is a trend indicator that is very widely used in technical analysis, this indicator has two main tasks, the first task is to identify and recognize the market trend and the task of identifying buy and sell positions, but in order for us to be able to To check all the shares or currency pairs with which we do our transactions, we must compare each currency pair or share with this indicator one by one, so that we can find
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot The Risk Free Trailing Stop expert is one of the experts designed by the active intelligence programming team, which is designed using the experience and skill of many years in financial markets programming of this expert. This expert is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform and has many attractive features that have a very positive effect on your trading process. Profit and loss limit management is one of the most effective factors in the success of a t
Capital management trade assistant expert
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Capital management trade assistant expert The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL an
Expert trade panel MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Expert trade panel MT4 The Expert Trade Panel consists of two sections, the panel and indicators, which you can see immediately after running the Expert on Metatrader, the Trade Panel is a tool that makes the trading process easy for the trader so that the trader can quickly and do your transactions easily. One of the features of this panel is that it has two parts. According to his needs, the trader can use both the indicator part of this panel and the panel part. Using this panel, the trader c
Expert SL TP Dollar panel MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Expert SL TP USD panel MT4 SL TP USD Panel expert is one of the practical experts in the field of Forex financial market, which is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform, this expert helps the trader to determine the dollar profit and loss limit for himself. The function of the expert is that the trader decides to close the position after, for example, $10 profit, or close the position after, for example, $5 loss. You can use Inexpert easily and control your trading performance.
Candle finder robot MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
Candle finder robot MT4 Candle finder robot is one of the trading assistant tools that helps the trader, this tool helps the trader to examine all the currency pairs that are in the Metatrader watch list in detail within a few seconds. Find the desired signals. According to the strategy that is defined for this robot, in your watch list, it carefully looks for trend change candles, there are many trend change candles that traders use in their trading decisions. This robot can simply check all t
Safe Trade Indicator MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicateurs
Safe Trade Indicator MT4 The Safe Trade indicator is an analytical and technical tool that has different features and very accurate signals. This indicator can be used in various markets such as the stock market and the forex market. It states and also provides buy and sell signals. Features of the Safe Trade indicator Receiving signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by email. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader. Rec
TLBD Chart Indicator MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicateurs
TLBD Chart Indicator MT4 Drawing a trend line in price charts is one of the most important methods to identify the market trend, many traders use the trend line break for positioning because they believe that the trend line break means changing the trend and creating a new trend. As a result, the breaking of the trend line is an important sign for traders to open their positions in the direction of the trend. The TLBD indicator is a very suitable tool for detecting the breaking of dynamic trend
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicateurs
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Scalp With Trend Finder And Signal Finder Dema 3
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicateurs
Buy DEMA 3 Scalp  Indicator, Signaling and Trend Finder for Forex DEMA 3 indicator is a professional indicator for finding trends as well as finding entry and exit points for a symbol. This indicator is designed based on the DEMA indicator, which can tell you the signals accurately and quickly. The DEMA 3 indicator can give you accurate and early entry points for swings. Features of the DEMA indicator 3 Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by ema
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis