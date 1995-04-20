TLBD Chart Indicator MT4

Drawing a trend line in price charts is one of the most important methods to identify the market trend, many traders use the trend line break for positioning because they believe that the trend line break means changing the trend and creating a new trend.

As a result, the breaking of the trend line is an important sign for traders to open their positions in the direction of the trend. The TLBD indicator is a very suitable tool for detecting the breaking of dynamic trend lines on the price chart.

Using this indicator, the trader can draw his trend lines on the chart and then the indicator monitors these trend lines and when these lines are broken by the candles, it quickly sends the trend line break signal to the trader.

The indicator can work on different time forms and also has the feature of simultaneously monitoring 4 different trend lines on a chart.





Characteristics of the TLBD-CHRAT trend line break detection indicator

