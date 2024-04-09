XScalpGenesis Scalp Trade Manager

5

Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with XScalpGenesis

Experience a new era of trading with XScalpGenesis, the ultimate expert advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience.

Navigate markets with unparalleled precision thanks to cutting-edge features and an intuitive interface.


Exclusive Offer

Limited time opportunity! Get this cutting-edge plugin for only $45 instead of $79 (Offer ends on September 30, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last!


  • Plug & Play Excellence for All Traders

Zero setup time. Start trading immediately.

Intuitive design removes the learning curve from the start.

Advanced technology operates quietly behind a streamlined interface.

Expert-grade features accessible through elegant simplicity.



  • Dynamic Risk Management

Take control of your risk exposure.

Dynamic on Margin automatically adjusts position size based on your account.

*NEW Points-based Risk Calculation provides precise control with risk based on balance or equity for specific market points.

Prefer consistency? Use Fixed Lot Size mode.

Customize your risk approach for maximum confidence and simplicity.



  • Trade Without Distractions

Stay focused on what matters.

Execute trades without looking away from your charts.

Use keyboard shortcuts for lightning-fast action.

Keep your attention on market movements while XScalpGenesis handles the details.



  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Protect your capital.

Set SL and TP in pips or monetary values.

Match protection levels to your strategy.

Activate Failover safeguards against network issues.

Trade with confidence knowing your positions are secured.



  • Seamless MT5 Integration

Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience.

Utilize MagicNumbers to manage multiple strategies.

Adapt to your preferred trading style.

Enjoy smooth operation that integrates perfectly with your existing workflow.



  • Intuitive One-Click Trading

Execute with precision and speed.

Open positions with a single click.

Choose long or short instantly.

Monitor activity directly on your chart.

Seize opportunities the moment they appear.



  • Smart Position Closing

Master your exit strategy.

Close profitable or losing positions instantly.

Identify best and worst performers automatically.

Make data-driven decisions.

Optimize results with intelligent position management.



  • Intelligent Break-Even Protection *NEW

Secure profitable trades automatically.

Move stop loss to entry price with precise keyboard shortcuts.

Choose between unified or individual position protection.

Add customizable pips buffer for additional security.

Never lose on winning trades again.



  • Real-Time Insights and Analytics

Track success in real-time.

Monitor Position Profit and Total Profit at a glance.

Access key metrics instantly.

Adjust strategies based on live performance data.

Trade with complete information at your fingertips.



  • Effortless Scalping Mastery

Dominate fast markets.

Capture fleeting opportunities with optimized execution.

React to volatility with confidence.

Turn quick market moves into profit.

Elevate your scalping to professional levels.



  • Simplicity Meets Sophistication

Perfect for all skill levels.

Access advanced features through a clean interface.

Beginners feel confident while experts get powerful tools.

Adapt functionality in seconds to your specific needs.

Experience trading technology that grows with you.


Unleash your full trading potential with XScalpGenesis!



Don't settle for ordinary trading tools.

Elevate your MetaTrader 5 platform with XScalpGenesis.

Experience the future of precision trading with unmatched power, flexibility, and efficiency.

Made in Germany — engineered for reliability and precision.

Avis 4
nimancori
40
nimancori 2025.06.20 02:03 
 

Been using this in my sessions and it works great. Super responsive, easy to read, and just makes sense operationally and visually. No lag, no confusion — you get what you need right when you need it. It’s helped me take trades way more confidently. Definitely worth checking out if you’re into fast, clean execution.

Domantas Trapulionis
23
Domantas Trapulionis 2024.07.29 17:28 
 

Great tool for scalping and even greater developer. Very cooperative and assisted in solving a bug with a swift response. High quality tool recommend for any timeframe trader as the functionality and simplicity is so versatile that is applicable to any trading strategy. Looking forward to next developments.

Max
1379
Max 2024.05.06 11:24 
 

Very good item simple and effective. Works perfect. Maybe option to show trade info on the left would be good, as now on the right. Also a small corner panel covering some of the simple trade actions from internal menus might be a bonus, but love it already. Seller was super helpful and fixed a small bug straight away.

Filtrer:
Répondre à l'avis