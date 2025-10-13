QuantReaper EA
- Experts
- Ville Alexander Hirvelae
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion.
QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD, combining a 100-period EMA with a 7× ATR(14) volatility threshold to detect overextensions and fade extremes.
Core Principles
-
No grid. No martingale. No gambling.
-
Rule-based entries and exits grounded in probability.
-
Strict risk control for consistent equity growth.
-
Zero curve-fitting — works out of sample, not just in backtests.
Key Specs
-
Timeframes: H1 or M30 (M30 recommended for more trades)
-
Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
-
Indicators: EMA(100), ATR(14) × 7 for 1H and EMA(90), ATR (14) x 7 for 30M
-
Parameters: adjustable EMA length, ATR multiplier
-
Logic: low-frequency, high-probability mean reversion
-
Focus: stability, transparency, and true quant design
QuantReaper — Logic over luck.