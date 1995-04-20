Introducing High Probability SARs, a classic Forex indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with its advanced analysis capabilities.

High Probability SARs utilizes sophisticated algorithms to identify potential trend reversals with precision. By incorporating the Parabolic SAR indicator, it offers traders valuable insights into market dynamics, allowing for informed decision-making.

This innovative tool provides traders with signals based on the Modified parabolic SARs, helping to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, High Probability SARs can complement your existing strategy and help you navigate the complexities of the Forex market.

Empower your trading journey with High Probability SARs and explore the potential it offers in navigating the Forex markets. Take advantage of its insightful signals and incorporate it into your trading arsenal, but always remember to trade responsibly and within your means.





HOW THE INDICATOR IS MADE

The High probability indicator is made up of Blue Buy Arrows, Yellow Arrows for sell, and pale blue SARs signal for buy and red SARs signals for sell. (You may check the screenshots for more understanding.





HOW TO USE THE INDICATOR

For Buy Trades

First make sure the price is in uptrend.

Then wait to see a blue arrow and this should not be the end.

After that to confirm the setup the blue arrow should then be followed by the pale blue SARs signals.

Now you are sure that the setup is well developed you can now take that Buy trade and set your SL and TP carefully.

For Sell Trades

First make sure the price is in a downtrend.

Then wait to see a yellow arrow and this should not be the end.

After that to confirm the setup the yellow arrow should then be followed by the red SARs signals.

Now you are sure that the setup is well developed you can now take that Sell trade and set your SL and TP carefully.

CAUTION AND DISCLAIMER: As with any trading tool, it's essential to exercise caution and use proper risk management techniques. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and losses can occur. However, it's important to note that trading carries inherent risks, and no indicator can guarantee profits. High Probability SARs is intended to assist traders in their analysis, but success ultimately depends on factors such as market conditions, risk management, and individual trading discipline. Before using High Probability SARs or any other trading indicator, please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek professional advice if necessary.

LAST MESSAGE: If you need any help or modifications to be done on this indicator just send a private message to me and I will be happy to respond as soon as possible. I wish you all the best with this tool.



