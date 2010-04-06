Close Each Part Of Order MT4
- Utilitaires
- Van Chuong Vo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Utilities helps you close each part of the trade when reaching a certain profit or loss level
division_coefficient_lossMoney : If you trade 1 lot and set division_coefficient_lossMoney = 2, then when you reach a certain loss, the lot will be divided by 2 = 0.5 remaining lots.
loss_money_close_1 : Maximum loss amount to trigger lot split for the first time.
accept_money_loss_2 : If you want split lot 2 times, turn True
loss_money_close_2 : Maximum loss amount to trigger lot split for second times.
division_coefficient_profitMoney
profit_money_close_1
accept_money_profit_2
profit_money_close_2
same as above but for profit trade