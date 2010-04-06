Close Each Part Of Order MT4

Utilities helps you close each part of the trade when reaching a certain profit or loss level

division_coefficient_lossMoney : If you trade 1 lot and set division_coefficient_lossMoney = 2, then when you reach a certain loss, the lot will be divided by 2 = 0.5 remaining lots.

loss_money_close_1 : Maximum loss amount to trigger lot split for the first time.

accept_money_loss_2 : If you want split lot 2 times, turn True

loss_money_close_2 : Maximum loss amount to trigger lot split for second times.





division_coefficient_profitMoney

profit_money_close_1

accept_money_profit_2

profit_money_close_2

same as above but for profit trade