Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert

Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237





Simplify your trading with Ultimate Price Alert, a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow.

Key Features:

Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart : Monitor and set price alerts for 28 forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPJPY) and gold (XAUUSD) without cluttering your workspace.

Instant Notifications : Experience zero-delay alerts to stay ahead of market movements.

Flexible Alert Modes : Toggle between Touch Alert (triggered when price touches the level) and Closed Beyond Alert (triggered when a candle closes beyond the level) by pressing the Tab key.

Easy Alert Setup : Press 1 to set alerts below the current price or ` to set alerts above the current price. Once the alert line appears, it follows your mouse movement until you left-click to confirm. A Delete (X) icon appears next to the alert for easy removal with a single click.

Seamless Integration: Conduct all your analysis and set alerts on a single chart, saving time and boosting efficiency.

Why Choose Ultimate Price Alert?

Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple charts for price alerts. With Ultimate Price Alert, you can focus on your analysis and trading strategy while staying instantly informed about critical price levels across 28 forex pairs and gold. The intuitive keyboard controls and mouse-based alert management make setting and adjusting alerts fast and effortless. Perfect for traders of all levels, this tool combines simplicity, speed, and reliability to enhance your trading experience.

Download Ultimate Price Alert today and take control of your price alerts with ease!







