The GGP Williams Vix Fix MT4 Indicator is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is coming to end.

This indicator is MT5 conversion of the CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms Indicator by “ChrisMoody “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

For MT5 version please click here.

Larry Williams Developed This Incredible Indicator. It Gives the Same Readings the VIX does for Stock Index’s…But This Indicator Works on All Asset Classes. VIX represents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a good time to look for accumulating long positions or looking for long trades.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

MetaTrader alert boxes.

Mobile Notifications.

Sending Emails.

* For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

