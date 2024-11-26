History Capturer and Writer x IoTraders

A tool for logging personal and downloaded MQL5 trade history data between specified date range into a CSV file and capturing open trade and close trade chart pictures

This History Capturer and Writer tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart


Features:

Trade History Chart Screenshot: Capture the opening and closing charts for each historical trade between specified date range

Trade History data loggingLog Trade History data for orders opened or closed within a specified date range into a CSV file (Open time, Close time, Open price, SL, TP, Volume, Profit, Swap, etc.)

MQL5 History Chart ScreenshotCapture the opening and closing charts for each historical trade data downloaded from MQL5 website between specified date range

Screenshot Test: Adjust and test the screenshot settings (chart timeframe, scale, size, shift, etc.) before capturing the actual trade history

Adjustable Panel Size: Adjust Panel Size Scale via inputs section to easily fit your preferred display

Note:
-Make sure the CSV file is closed when logging data
-Make sure the price history data for the specified time exists when generating screenshots
-If the resulting chart picture is still loading while being screenshotted, increase the 'Screenshot Timeout Time' in the Inputs section
-Taking numerous chart pictures simultaneously consumes much computing power, limit the date range to prevent computer crashes


    How to Find the Logged Data and Screenshots?

    Open MetaTrader 4 -> File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 -> Files -> History Writer and Capturer x IoTraders


    How to Download Price History?

    Open MetaTrader 4 -> Tools -> History Center -> left-click the needed pair and timeframe -> Download


    How to Download MQL5 Trading History?

    Open mql5.com -> Go to Signals page -> Click the desired signal -> Trading history -> Scroll down -> Export to CSV: History


    For more Details, Watch the Tutorial Video below!


    Disclaimer:

    • Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.
    • The trade history data can only be written when the CSV file is closed.
    • Chart screenshots can only be generated if the price history for the specified time exists.
    • Computer crashes might happen.



