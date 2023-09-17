WinnerForex xngusd

Automatic

Trade Long term

US Natural Gas (xngusd) account swap free

Im use expert advisor (automatic trade)

Us Natural Gas robot is a metatrader 4 safe investment robot.

This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable.

how the robot works:

1. the first time the robot will open a buy position,

- if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again

- if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position buy sell together again and close profit short positions, if 2 buy profit positions and sell loss positions then the robot will close these 3 positions with profitable results. and it all goes on and on without stopping.

2. The point is that the robot maintains a buy position and takes advantage of the sell, why does the robot defend the buy? because the price cannot be zero.

3. The robot takes profit in working money so it doesn't use take profit in points.

4. It is recommended to use a swap-free account, because costs increase every day.

5. This signal works like a crypto mine, working continuously. The signal strength must be monitored for capital strength. Following is the download link for the xngusd calculator excel file.

6. If your broker doesn't have a xngusd pair, you can register at the link below. Copy and paste the link below in your browser

you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link

https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958



