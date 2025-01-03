Binary and Scalping Mt4

This is a trend following system for Binary options traders and forex scalpers. It is carefully crafted and recognizes periods of strong trends in the market and gives the trader the advantage and opportunity of riding with the momentum. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs especially high liquidity pairs. Avoid news events 15mins before and after. Always have your money management script or system in place. Tested on Deriv synthetics as well, please check screenshots.

MT5 version can be gotten here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101720?source=Site


