Telos Dashboard MT4

Introducing Telos Dashboard Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Optimized For Forex!





Note: This is a dashboard indicator and won't work on the strategy tester, demoing it there is a waste. Instead get the main indicator or, use the demo of DynamicCOG to see how it works with arrows, although Telos is a more refined and filtered version than the DynamicCOG indicator.

Never Miss a Trading Opportunity Again!

Welcome to the future of trading with the Telos Dashboard Indicator! Inspired by the highly accurate signals of the DynamicCOG indicator(Telos version) . This a refined and well filtered version of the DynamicCOG indicator, Telos is designed to help you stay ahead of the market with ease and precision. Named after the Greek word for wisdom, "Telos" embodies intelligent trading, guiding you through every market condition with strategic insights and real-time alerts.

Why Choose Telos?

With Telos, you’ll never miss a trading opportunity again. This powerful dashboard displays all the critical trading information you need in one place, across all timeframes and symbols. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, Telos empowers you with actionable signals, market volatility notifications, dynamic stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) calculations, and position sizing tailored to your account balance.

The signals are based on the powerful DynamicCOG indicator, ensuring high accuracy and reliability. Plus, the dashboard alerts you to different market conditions, helping you adapt your strategy accordingly:

Choppy Market: Expect erratic price movements – best to stay cautious.

Normal Volatility: Ideal conditions for structured trading.

High Volatility: Increased risk – adjust lot sizes accordingly.

Telos gives you everything you need to make smart, informed trading decisions in real-time.

Key Features of Telos Dashboard Indicator:

1. Highly Accurate Buy/Sell Signals (Powered by DynamicCOG)

Telos prints buy and sell signals derived from the proven DynamicCOG indicator, ensuring highly accurate entry points. You’ll instantly see signals for all symbols and timeframes, eliminating the need for constant chart-switching.

Each signal is accompanied by a candle index number (in brackets), which tells you when the signal last appeared on that symbol and timeframe:

(1) – The most recent candle, an ideal entry point.

(2) – A potentially valid signal, but review the chart before entering.

(3) or higher – Consider only if the trade hasn’t moved too far away from the signal zone.

(10) – If price is still hovering near the (1) zone after 10 candles, it may still be a valid trade, best to avoid.

🔹 Click on any signal box, and Telos instantly opens the chart for that symbol and timeframe, making manual trade execution faster and more efficient!

2. Market Volatility Alerts – Trade at the Right Time!

Telos provides clear notifications about current market volatility, ensuring you always trade under the best conditions:

✔️ Low Volatility: "Avoid or use tight TP" – Market is slow, wait for better setups.

✔️ Medium Volatility: "Trade with Caution" – Opportunities are present, but risk management is key.

✔️ Good Volatility: "Trade" – Optimal conditions for profitable moves.

✔️ High Volatility: "Risky, reduce Lot size" – Market is unstable; be cautious!

Knowing the market conditions before you enter a trade can make all the difference between a win and a loss. Telos helps you avoid unnecessary risks while maximizing profitable opportunities.

3. Dynamic Position Sizing – Risk-Managed Lot Suggestions

Telos takes the guesswork out of position sizing by dynamically adjusting your lot size based on:

✅ Your account balance – Protect your capital with proportional lot sizing.

✅ Market volatility – Reduce your lot size in high volatility to manage risk effectively.

✅ Custom settings – Fine-tune how aggressive or conservative you want your position sizing to be.

This feature ensures that you never risk too much or too little on any trade, helping you grow your account safely.

4. Intelligent Stop Loss & Take Profit Calculations

Never set your SL or TP blindly again!

🔹 Dynamic Stop Loss (SL):

Adapts to market volatility, keeping SL tighter in calm markets and wider in volatile conditions.

Prevents premature stop-outs while still managing risk effectively.

🔹 Dynamic Take Profit (TP):

Scales based on volatility, ensuring you capture maximum potential profit while maintaining a good risk-reward ratio.

Avoids taking profits too early or too late.

With automated SL and TP calculations, you can focus on trading confidently, knowing your trades are protected in the best possible way.

5. One-Click Chart Access for Fast Trade Execution

💡 Speed is everything in trading. With Telos, clicking on any signal box instantly opens the chart for that symbol and timeframe, allowing you to execute trades quickly.

🔹 No more searching through charts.

🔹 No more wasting time flipping through symbols.

🔹 See a trade? Click. Confirm. Execute.

How Telos Makes You a Smarter Trader:

✔️ Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a trade again with instant notifications.

✔️ Volatility Insights: Trade at the best times and avoid unnecessary risks.

✔️ Accurate Signal Tracking: Know exactly when a signal appeared and how fresh it is.

✔️ Risk-Managed Lot Sizing: Trade with confidence, knowing your lot size is optimized.

✔️ Smart SL & TP Adjustments: Capture profits while protecting your account.

✔️ Fast Manual Trading: Click-to-open charts make execution seamless.

Unleash the Power of Wisdom with Telos!

The name "Telos" means wisdom in Greek, and that’s exactly what this indicator brings to your trading – smart, calculated decision-making with zero guesswork.

Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, Telos empowers you to trade with clarity, confidence, and precision. No more missed opportunities. No more second-guessing entries. No more struggling with lot sizes or risk management.

There can be two ways of trading the DynamicCOG indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130520 , https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130519,

Even when your SL is hit, there's a very high probability the market will reverse in full force in the opposite direction. Take advantage and go the opposite way

Let Telos be your trading guide – because wisdom is the key to success!

