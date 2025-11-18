CodeBaseSections
Strategy Schedule - expert pour MetaTrader 4

Iurii Kuksov
156
(1)
Сам советник представляет из себя обычную, типа, торговую графическую панель:

панель

которая имеет девять кнопок и помогает трейдеру в его ручной торговле.

В параметре lots :  задается профит. В параметре distance : указывается дистанция от текущей цены для отложенных ордеров. В параметре takeprofit : указывается цена в пунктах, по достижению которой ордер будет закрыт с прибылью. В параметре stoploss : указывается цена в пунктах, по достижению которой ордер будет закрыт в убыток.

Кнопка close all - закрывает все ордера находящиеся на момент нажатия на кнопки в рынке. Кнопка delete buy - удаляет отложенный ордера на покупку. Кнопка delete sell : удаляет отложенные ордера на продажу. Кнопка BUY - открывает ордер на покупку. Кнопка BUY LIMIT - открывает лимитный отложенный ордер на покупку. Кнопка BUY STOP - открывает стоповый отложенный ордер на покупку. Кнопка SELL - открывает ордер на продажу. Кнопка SELL LIMIT - открывает лимитный отложенный ордер на продажу. Кнопка SELL STOP - открывает стоповый отложенный ордер на продажу.


