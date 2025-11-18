This indicator is an enhanced version of the standard ZigZag used in MetaTrader 4. It automatically detects and labels structural price points: Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL). The indicator draws trend lines between ZigZag points and prints the market structure on the chart in real time. Useful for: • Market structure analysis (HH, HL, LH, LL) • Pattern recognition (Head & Shoulders, Quasimodo, Break of Structure) • Trend continuation / reversal confirmation • Dashboard scanners and multi-timeframe systems The code has been optimized to remove warnings, uses only MQL4-compatible functions, and ensures clean object management with timeframe tagging. Suitable for manual traders, system builders, and EA developers.

I wrote this indicator to compare two modes, timeframes and analyze the settings of my EA. You can make adjustments to suit your requirements or add something. The data collected is saved to a file every 5 minutes (one file per instance).