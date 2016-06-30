CodeBaseSections
XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | French English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid

Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15637

