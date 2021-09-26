- Cuenta
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo la historia anterior al inicio del monitoreo ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
5 067
Transacciones Rentables:
3 769 (74.38%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 298 (25.62%)
Mejor transacción:
3 851 731.26 USD
Peor transacción:
-541.76 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (108.77 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
79.83%
Carga máxima del depósito:
72.13%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
2247.84
Transacciones Largas:
2 495 (49.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 572 (50.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
189.71
Beneficio Esperado:
807.93 USD
Beneficio medio:
1 091.93 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Pronóstico anual:
0.03%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
De fondos:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 851 731.26 USD
Peor transacción: -542 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +108.77 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -796.32 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICEMarkets-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
999 USD al mes
0%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
393
99%
5 067
74%
80%
189.70
807.93
USD
USD
72%
1:300
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.