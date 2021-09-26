- 成長
- 残高
経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
5 067
利益トレード:
3 769 (74.38%)
損失トレード:
1 298 (25.62%)
ベストトレード:
3 851 731.26 USD
最悪のトレード:
-541.76 USD
総利益:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
総損失:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
31 (108.77 USD)
最大連続利益:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
79.83%
最大入金額:
72.13%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
2247.84
長いトレード:
2 495 (49.24%)
短いトレード:
2 572 (50.76%)
プロフィットファクター:
189.71
期待されたペイオフ:
807.93 USD
平均利益:
1 091.93 USD
平均損失:
-16.71 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-796.32 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
月間成長:
0.00%
年間予想:
0.03%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
エクイティによる:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
ベストトレード: +3 851 731.26 USD
最悪のトレード: -542 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +108.77 USD
最大連続損失: -796.32 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICEMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.