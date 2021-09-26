- Growth
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
5 067
Profit Trades:
3 769 (74.38%)
Loss Trades:
1 298 (25.62%)
Best trade:
3 851 731.26 USD
Worst trade:
-541.76 USD
Gross Profit:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (108.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
79.83%
Max deposit load:
72.13%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2247.84
Long Trades:
2 495 (49.24%)
Short Trades:
2 572 (50.76%)
Profit Factor:
189.71
Expected Payoff:
807.93 USD
Average Profit:
1 091.93 USD
Average Loss:
-16.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
By Equity:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +3 851 731.26 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -796.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.