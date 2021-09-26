- Crescimento
- Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, o histórico antes do monitoramento é excluído do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
5 067
Negociações com lucro:
3 769 (74.38%)
Negociações com perda:
1 298 (25.62%)
Melhor negociação:
3 851 731.26 USD
Pior negociação:
-541.76 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
31 (108.77 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
79.83%
Depósito máximo carregado:
72.13%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
2247.84
Negociações longas:
2 495 (49.24%)
Negociações curtas:
2 572 (50.76%)
Fator de lucro:
189.71
Valor esperado:
807.93 USD
Lucro médio:
1 091.93 USD
Perda média:
-16.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.00%
Previsão anual:
0.03%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 851 731.26 USD
Pior negociação: -542 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +108.77 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -796.32 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICEMarkets-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.