Valeriia Mishchenko

Waka Waka EA

Valeriia Mishchenko
3 comentários
Confiabilidade
393 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, o histórico antes do monitoramento é excluído do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
5 067
Negociações com lucro:
3 769 (74.38%)
Negociações com perda:
1 298 (25.62%)
Melhor negociação:
3 851 731.26 USD
Pior negociação:
-541.76 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
31 (108.77 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
79.83%
Depósito máximo carregado:
72.13%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
2247.84
Negociações longas:
2 495 (49.24%)
Negociações curtas:
2 572 (50.76%)
Fator de lucro:
189.71
Valor esperado:
807.93 USD
Lucro médio:
1 091.93 USD
Perda média:
-16.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.00%
Previsão anual:
0.03%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1906
NZDCAD 1703
AUDNZD 1458
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 4.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 67K
NZDCAD 39K
AUDNZD 19M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 851 731.26 USD
Pior negociação: -542 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +108.77 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -796.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICEMarkets-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Classificação Média:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.09.26 18:29 
 

Got this signal to assess the system behind it.

1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.

2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.

3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.

4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.

All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.

AngkorWat
50
AngkorWat 2021.09.23 12:44 
 

Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.

VVa
251
VVa 2021.09.01 12:23 
 

Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.

2025.09.11 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.20 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.22 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 11:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 04:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 21:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.04 07:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.16 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.16 03:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.11 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
