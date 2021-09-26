- Croissance
Trades:
4 924
Bénéfice trades:
3 662 (74.37%)
Perte trades:
1 262 (25.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 851 731.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-541.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 114 483.68 USD (19 557 619 pips)
Perte brute:
-21 062.24 USD (401 017 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (108.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
79.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
72.13%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2247.63
Longs trades:
2 419 (49.13%)
Courts trades:
2 505 (50.87%)
Facteur de profit:
195.35
Rendement attendu:
831.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1 123.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1850
|NZDCAD
|1668
|AUDNZD
|1406
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|5.3K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|63K
|NZDCAD
|37K
|AUDNZD
|19M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 851 731.26 USD
Pire transaction: -542 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +108.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -796.32 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICEMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.