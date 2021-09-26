- Crescita
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. La cronologia di trading prima dell’inizio del monitoraggio non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
Trade:
4 924
Profit Trade:
3 662 (74.37%)
Loss Trade:
1 262 (25.63%)
Best Trade:
3 851 731.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-541.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 114 483.68 USD (19 557 619 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21 062.24 USD (401 017 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (108.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
79.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2247.63
Long Trade:
2 419 (49.13%)
Short Trade:
2 505 (50.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
195.35
Profitto previsto:
831.32 USD
Profitto medio:
1 123.56 USD
Perdita media:
-16.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Per equità:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1850
|NZDCAD
|1668
|AUDNZD
|1406
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|5.3K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|63K
|NZDCAD
|37K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 851 731.26 USD
Worst Trade: -542 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -796.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICEMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.