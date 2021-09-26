SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko

Waka Waka EA

Valeriia Mishchenko
3 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
393 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Die Handelsgeschichte vor Beginn der Überwachung wird in der Statistik nicht berücksichtigt. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
5 067
Gewinntrades:
3 769 (74.38%)
Verlusttrades:
1 298 (25.62%)
Bester Trade:
3 851 731.26 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-541.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (108.77 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
79.83%
Max deposit load:
72.13%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
2247.84
Long-Positionen:
2 495 (49.24%)
Short-Positionen:
2 572 (50.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
189.71
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
807.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 091.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Jahresprognose:
0.03%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Kapital:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1906
NZDCAD 1703
AUDNZD 1458
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 4.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 67K
NZDCAD 39K
AUDNZD 19M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 851 731.26 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -542 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +108.77 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -796.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICEMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.09.26 18:29 
 

Got this signal to assess the system behind it.

1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.

2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.

3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.

4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.

All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.

AngkorWat
50
AngkorWat 2021.09.23 12:44 
 

Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.

VVa
251
VVa 2021.09.01 12:23 
 

Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.

2025.12.29 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.20 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.22 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 11:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 04:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 21:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.04 07:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.16 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.16 03:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Kopieren

