- Wachstum
- Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Die Handelsgeschichte vor Beginn der Überwachung wird in der Statistik nicht berücksichtigt. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
5 067
Gewinntrades:
3 769 (74.38%)
Verlusttrades:
1 298 (25.62%)
Bester Trade:
3 851 731.26 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-541.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (108.77 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
79.83%
Max deposit load:
72.13%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
2247.84
Long-Positionen:
2 495 (49.24%)
Short-Positionen:
2 572 (50.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
189.71
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
807.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 091.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-796.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Jahresprognose:
0.03%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
Kapital:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 851 731.26 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -542 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +108.77 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -796.32 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICEMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.