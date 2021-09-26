- 성장
트레이드:
5 071
이익 거래:
3 772 (74.38%)
손실 거래:
1 299 (25.62%)
최고의 거래:
3 851 731.26 USD
최악의 거래:
-541.76 USD
총 수익:
4 115 511.53 USD (19 573 369 pips)
총 손실:
-21 697.82 USD (415 010 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
31 (108.77 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
79.83%
최대 입금량:
72.13%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
2247.84
롱(주식매수):
2 495 (49.20%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 576 (50.80%)
수익 요인:
189.67
기대수익:
807.30 USD
평균 이익:
1 091.07 USD
평균 손실:
-16.70 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-796.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
0.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
자본금별:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1907
|NZDCAD
|1704
|AUDNZD
|1460
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +3 851 731.26 USD
최악의 거래: -542 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +108.77 USD
연속 최대 손실: -796.32 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICEMarkets-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 999 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
395
99%
5 071
74%
80%
189.67
807.30
USD
USD
72%
1:300
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.