交易:
5 067
盈利交易:
3 769 (74.38%)
亏损交易:
1 298 (25.62%)
最好交易:
3 851 731.26 USD
最差交易:
-541.76 USD
毛利:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
毛利亏损:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (108.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
79.83%
最大入金加载:
72.13%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
2247.84
长期交易:
2 495 (49.24%)
短期交易:
2 572 (50.76%)
利润因子:
189.71
预期回报:
807.93 USD
平均利润:
1 091.93 USD
平均损失:
-16.71 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-796.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.00%
年度预测:
0.03%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
净值:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1906
|NZDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|1458
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.1M
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|AUDNZD
|19M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +3 851 731.26 USD
最差交易: -542 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +108.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -796.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICEMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
Got this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.
2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.
3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.
4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.
All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.
Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.
Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.