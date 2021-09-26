信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko

Waka Waka EA

Valeriia Mishchenko
3条评论
可靠性
393
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含监控开始之前的交易历史。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
5 067
盈利交易:
3 769 (74.38%)
亏损交易:
1 298 (25.62%)
最好交易:
3 851 731.26 USD
最差交易:
-541.76 USD
毛利:
4 115 496.71 USD (19 572 933 pips)
毛利亏损:
-21 694.11 USD (414 882 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (108.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 078 147.66 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
79.83%
最大入金加载:
72.13%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
2247.84
长期交易:
2 495 (49.24%)
短期交易:
2 572 (50.76%)
利润因子:
189.71
预期回报:
807.93 USD
平均利润:
1 091.93 USD
平均损失:
-16.71 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-796.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 821.22 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.00%
年度预测:
0.03%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1 821.22 USD (12.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.88% (1 821.22 USD)
净值:
72.42% (5 337.38 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1906
NZDCAD 1703
AUDNZD 1458
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 4.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 67K
NZDCAD 39K
AUDNZD 19M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 851 731.26 USD
最差交易: -542 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +108.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -796.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICEMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Running Waka Waka EA with medium risks
平均等级:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.09.26 18:29 
 

Got this signal to assess the system behind it.

1) Sensible grid system on 3 pairs. These pairs are the best ones for grid trading, as they are ranging ones.

2) Grid sizing is tied to the current volatility, which is the only way it should be for grid systems. I am surprised to see that most of the grid systems I see still use fixed grid sizing.

3) System is profitable in pips (very important) and has more than 3 years of live trading history, more than what most grid systems have. Signal was truncated, probably because the EA author lowered risks on it as time goes. Which is a sensible thing to do, as it is a grid system.

4) The author showed me a myfxbook link on it, statistics there are great. I checked it with the backtest and system logic, everything checks out.

All in all it is a sensible grid system. My results are the same as signal author.

AngkorWat
50
AngkorWat 2021.09.23 12:44 
 

Catched this signal at a low price in August, it is worth every penny. Just closed 11 trades in a row with profit. This month was difficult for many grid signals but not for this one. It works since 2018 with great result and I see why. Excellent strategy and system.

VVa
251
VVa 2021.09.01 12:23 
 

Serious traiding duration, very good and responsive support from the developer. I recommend bying the full version of EA.

2025.09.11 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.20 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.05.23 03:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.22 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 11:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 04:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.16 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 21:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.04 07:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.16 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.16 03:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.11 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Waka Waka EA
每月999 USD
0%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
393
99%
5 067
74%
80%
189.70
807.93
USD
72%
1:300
