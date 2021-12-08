SeñalesSecciones
Raphael Minato

R Factor Broker Papperstone

Raphael Minato
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
254 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2021 260%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
7 945
Transacciones Rentables:
5 279 (66.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 666 (33.56%)
Mejor transacción:
46.08 AUD
Peor transacción:
-43.20 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 017.64 AUD (259 375 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 991.78 AUD (212 724 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
46.08 AUD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
19.16%
Carga máxima del depósito:
51.33%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.04
Transacciones Largas:
3 309 (41.65%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 636 (58.35%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.01
Beneficio Esperado:
0.00 AUD
Beneficio medio:
0.76 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.50 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.68%
Pronóstico anual:
106.96%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
358.64 AUD
Máxima:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
De fondos:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURAUD 674
EURUSD 617
GBPUSD 612
USDCAD 602
EURGBP 585
AUDCAD 474
USDCHF 444
EURCAD 439
GBPAUD 406
AUDUSD 401
GBPCAD 375
USDJPY 373
EURSGD 284
EURJPY 273
GBPCHF 157
EURCHF 150
XAUUSD 129
AUDJPY 128
NZDUSD 122
AUDCHF 107
NZDJPY 78
NZDCHF 71
CADCHF 70
GBPJPY 68
XAUCHF 61
XAUAUD 61
XAUEUR 52
XAUJPY 42
XAUGBP 35
AUDNZD 32
CHFJPY 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURAUD 84
EURUSD -14
GBPUSD 28
USDCAD 38
EURGBP -4
AUDCAD -47
USDCHF 42
EURCAD -3
GBPAUD 60
AUDUSD -22
GBPCAD -11
USDJPY -11
EURSGD -19
EURJPY -3
GBPCHF -42
EURCHF 19
XAUUSD 29
AUDJPY -34
NZDUSD -31
AUDCHF 10
NZDJPY -32
NZDCHF -11
CADCHF -3
GBPJPY 0
XAUCHF 13
XAUAUD 26
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY -21
XAUGBP 4
AUDNZD 4
CHFJPY -37
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURAUD 14K
EURUSD 924
GBPUSD 5.3K
USDCAD 7.7K
EURGBP 2.7K
AUDCAD 1.7K
USDCHF 2.5K
EURCAD 3K
GBPAUD 2.4K
AUDUSD 3.2K
GBPCAD 1.9K
USDJPY -4K
EURSGD 146
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPCHF 594
EURCHF 2.2K
XAUUSD 2.6K
AUDJPY 219
NZDUSD -1.1K
AUDCHF 1.4K
NZDJPY -1.4K
NZDCHF -556
CADCHF 140
GBPJPY 508
XAUCHF 1.2K
XAUAUD 3.7K
XAUEUR 579
XAUJPY -2.3K
XAUGBP 554
AUDNZD 274
CHFJPY -1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +46.08 AUD
Peor transacción: -43 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +11.45 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -137.38 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.21 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.22 × 172
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 297
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.60 × 1704
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.85 × 500
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.78 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.80 × 12040
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.84 × 118
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.85 × 555
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.93 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.35 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.36 × 11
otros 35...
Hi  !!

**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading

R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.

It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.

It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!

Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:

Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
Evaluación media:
Antonio Franco
891
Antonio Franco 2021.12.08 01:19 
 

not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider

Abebe Mantovanni Sia
191
Abebe Mantovanni Sia 2021.10.14 03:13 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario de valoración

Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
R Factor Broker Papperstone
30 USD al mes
260%
0
0
USD
847
AUD
254
100%
7 945
66%
19%
1.00
0.00
AUD
74%
1:500
