Total de Trades:
7 945
Transacciones Rentables:
5 279 (66.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 666 (33.56%)
Mejor transacción:
46.08 AUD
Peor transacción:
-43.20 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 017.64 AUD (259 375 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 991.78 AUD (212 724 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
46.08 AUD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
19.16%
Carga máxima del depósito:
51.33%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.04
Transacciones Largas:
3 309 (41.65%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 636 (58.35%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.01
Beneficio Esperado:
0.00 AUD
Beneficio medio:
0.76 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.50 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.68%
Pronóstico anual:
106.96%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
358.64 AUD
Máxima:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
De fondos:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|674
|EURUSD
|617
|GBPUSD
|612
|USDCAD
|602
|EURGBP
|585
|AUDCAD
|474
|USDCHF
|444
|EURCAD
|439
|GBPAUD
|406
|AUDUSD
|401
|GBPCAD
|375
|USDJPY
|373
|EURSGD
|284
|EURJPY
|273
|GBPCHF
|157
|EURCHF
|150
|XAUUSD
|129
|AUDJPY
|128
|NZDUSD
|122
|AUDCHF
|107
|NZDJPY
|78
|NZDCHF
|71
|CADCHF
|70
|GBPJPY
|68
|XAUCHF
|61
|XAUAUD
|61
|XAUEUR
|52
|XAUJPY
|42
|XAUGBP
|35
|AUDNZD
|32
|CHFJPY
|23
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURAUD
|84
|EURUSD
|-14
|GBPUSD
|28
|USDCAD
|38
|EURGBP
|-4
|AUDCAD
|-47
|USDCHF
|42
|EURCAD
|-3
|GBPAUD
|60
|AUDUSD
|-22
|GBPCAD
|-11
|USDJPY
|-11
|EURSGD
|-19
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPCHF
|-42
|EURCHF
|19
|XAUUSD
|29
|AUDJPY
|-34
|NZDUSD
|-31
|AUDCHF
|10
|NZDJPY
|-32
|NZDCHF
|-11
|CADCHF
|-3
|GBPJPY
|0
|XAUCHF
|13
|XAUAUD
|26
|XAUEUR
|6
|XAUJPY
|-21
|XAUGBP
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|CHFJPY
|-37
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURAUD
|14K
|EURUSD
|924
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|USDCAD
|7.7K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|EURCAD
|3K
|GBPAUD
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|EURSGD
|146
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPCHF
|594
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|AUDJPY
|219
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCHF
|-556
|CADCHF
|140
|GBPJPY
|508
|XAUCHF
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|3.7K
|XAUEUR
|579
|XAUJPY
|-2.3K
|XAUGBP
|554
|AUDNZD
|274
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +46.08 AUD
Peor transacción: -43 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +11.45 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -137.38 AUD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.21 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.22 × 172
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 297
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.60 × 1704
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.85 × 500
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.78 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.80 × 12040
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.84 × 118
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.85 × 555
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.93 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.35 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.36 × 11
otros 35...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Hi !!
**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading
R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.
It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.
It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!
Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:
Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider
El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario de valoración